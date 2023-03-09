News & Notes: Bubba Ventrone brings deep resume of special teams success to Browns

Bubba Ventrone has proven he has the perfect touch when it comes to playing and coaching special teams in the NFL.

Hired in February as the Browns' special teams coordinator/assistant head coach, Ventrone was likely a familiar name for Browns fans. He spent four of his nine years in the NFL in Cleveland from 2009-12 as a special teams mauler, constantly finding ways to bring down returners and give the Browns one of the top special teams units in the game.

Since his retirement in 2015, he's coached special teams for the Patriots and Colts and has used his expertise to help them develop consistently strong special teams groups.

Now, he's back in Cleveland looking to share his top-tier wisdom to do the same job with the Browns.

"I think I have a good feel on the techniques that are played within the scheme," Ventrone said on a Zoom call Thursday with local reporters. "I've actually done it. That's all I've done, really. So I feel like I have a little bit more insight into the true intricacies of the techniques."

Ventrone spent the last five seasons with the Colts, who ranked eighth in the league in special teams play last season in longtime NFL writer Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings. The season was the third consecutive year and fourth time in five seasons the Colts were ranked in the top 10, and they finished last season with the best kick return group in the league by averaging 27.8 yards per return.

To Ventrone, those feats happen because of textbook technique, which he plans to drill into his group of special teamers in Cleveland.

"We drilled the crap out of their footwork on kickoff return and our drops," he said. "We led the league in kickoff return because we executed our techniques well and we ran basic returns the entire season. I feel like the same parallels show up when you're talking through the punt unit.

"You can handle any type of rush in protection as long as you have those fundamentals and technique to be able to allow you to see those different types of exotic looks."

Perhaps the most exciting part of the new job for Ventrone is that he'll be able to teach those elements in one of his favorite NFL towns. He constantly mentioned in his answers how much he enjoys being able to be back in Cleveland, and he believes his mastery of the game will give its team the special teams boost it needs.