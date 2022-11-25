News & Notes: Hjalte Froholdt ready to build on experience at center

Hjalte Froholdt didn't have much time to think about what was next when he got called into a new position last Sunday against the Bills.

Froholdt started the game on the sidelines, but two plays in, he was crouched down with his hand over the football, listening to the snap calls from Jacoby Brissett. A backup offensive linemen, Froholdt had played guard for the injured Wyatt Teller in the four games prior to last Sunday, and another injury to Ethan Pocic forced Froholdt back into action in a different spot.

"That's kind of the role of a backup and swing guy," Froholdt said. "You've got your unit out there and you hope no one gets hurt — ever. But some bad situations happen, and that backup guy has to come in and step up whenever his number his called."

Froholdt's number will be called again for Week 12.

With Pocic on injured reserve, Froholdt is set to start his third game of the season and first at center Sunday against the Buccaneers. The fourth-year veteran is technically the fourth-string center on the depth chart with Nick Harris, Pocic and Michael Dunn all on injured reserve.

Although he's new to the position, Froholdt feels comfortable with all the added duties that come with being a center — from calling out looks from the defense at the line of scrimmage to snapping the football.

Froholdt did have a couple botched snap issues with Brissett last week, but the Denmark native put in extra time with Brissett on Friday, the one day of practice Froholdt was able to participate in this week due to illness, to build the chemistry.

"It's been going well," he said. "I think the connection there is good."

The blocking job should feel much easier for Froholdt, although he'll still have plenty of weight to keep in front of him this week. His opponent will be Vita Vea, a 6-foot-4, 346-pound Pro Bowl defensive tackle who is enjoying a career-best season in his fifth year in Tampa Bay with 6.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

"We've got to pay respect to Vita," Froholdt said. "He's a force on the inside in both the run and pass game, but you've got to go out, follow your rules and block him."

Fortunately for Froholdt, he'll have Pro Bowl help on either side of him.

Joel Bitonio will be stationed to his left and is on his way to possibly securing his fifth straight Pro Bowl. Teller, a 2021 Pro Bowler, will be to his right. They each rank second and sixth among guards in season grades from Pro Football Focus.