News & Notes: Jacoby Brissett 'will cherish' his lessons as starting QB, role as locker room leader

Jacoby Brissett's top goal with the Browns this season was to be a good teammate.

And judging by the way the Browns have continued to embrace him in the locker room even after he was relegated to a backup role in Week 13, Brissett has succeeded.

"I feel like that holds more weight to me than wins or losses and things of that nature," Brissett said Friday. "Hopefully in the next couple days, I can get that answer if I was a good teammate or not."

RB D'Ernest Johnson was standing at his locker nearby and gave his answer.

"You're a great teammate, bro," he shouted.

"Don't worry," Brissett said back. "I'll pay for your dinner tonight."

The Browns' love for Brissett hasn't waned since he traded his starting duties for a clipboard and earpiece when QB Deshaun Watson, who was suspended the first 11 games this season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, returned to action.

In the last six weeks, teammates have still stopped by Brissett's locker to chat about life and crack jokes. They've also constantly played a game where players stand face-to-face. One person points in one direction — up, down, left or right — directly in front of the other's face, while the other has to move their head in an opposite direction. If the head is moved in the same direction as the point, the person loses.

Brissett has been one of the top volunteers to play the game — just one of several examples of how he's formed close bonds with many of his teammates.

"Just trying to be a good person and be there for guys," Brissett said. "I found that I've talked to more guys than I have went up to. They've come to talk to me and things of that nature, and since I haven't been playing and have been mingling around more, my relationship with guys have gotten stronger."

It's been a year unlike anything Brissett has experienced before in what already was a roller coaster of a seven-year career. His NFL journey has been defined by playing the backup QB role and being thrusted, often on short notice, into starting roles with three other teams before he joined the Browns in free agency last offseason. From Weeks 1-12, he built one of the most efficient seasons of his career.

He left the starting role with a career-high completion percentage of 64 percent, 2,608 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Before Brissett became the backup, he was on pace for his best season yet in the NFL.

He helped WR Amari Cooper attain the start he needed en route to his sixth 1,000-yard season of his career, for example, and also delivered the ball accurately to third-year WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, who has enjoyed a bit of a breakout season and sits at a career-high 797 receiving yards on the season.

Stats don't exist for locker room presence, but that's one area Brissett has also excelled regardless of whether he was starting the next game.

"It's been awesome," Brissett said. "It's been nothing short of that. The highs and lows, ups and downs, the relationships, the things you get to experience in an NFL locker room and being able to start and play good football, it's been a lot of fun. It's something I for sure will cherish."

What's next for Brissett beyond this season? He's not sure yet. A starting job elsewhere around the league could find him, but he also loved the camaraderie he was able to build with the Browns.

"Who knows," he said. "This league is crazy, right? A lot of things have happened. I wouldn't be me if I were worried about that. Right now, at this point in my life, those things will happen if those things are meant to happen. I'll be where I'm at."

That's what helped Brissett achieve his top goal of the season, after all.