News & Notes: TE David Njoku played with high level of effort on his runs after the catch

Praise for the Browns offensive line

The Browns offensive line was missing key players at tackle with Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jones out with injuries. In their absence, T James Hudson III and Geron Christian stepped in to fill both right and left tackle. For most of the game, they held their own against a stout Ravens defensive front.

Hudson has experience playing on both the right and left side, as well as stepping in during a game for an injured player. Stefanski said they knew the level of physicality that Hudson brings to the game. Stefanski also praised the way that Christian prepared himself for Sunday's game. He thought that the coaching staff helped him understand their system and his role in that system, which allowed him to battle on the offensive line on Sunday.

Yet, there are areas to improve, as Watson was sacked four times on Sunday.