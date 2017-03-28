News

NFL adopts 8 rule changes, 3 bylaw changes for 2017 season

Mar 28, 2017 at 10:53 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/043015-gribble-headshot.jpg
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

PHOENIX -- Jamie Collins Sr.'s memorable leap over the line of scrimmage to block a kick in 2015 will be his last.

The NFL on Tuesday announced eight rule changes and three bylaw changes, and one of the most notable centers on what players can and can't do in an attempt to block a field goal or extra point.

Collins was among the athletic trendsetters who attempted well-timed, Olympic-style leaps over the line of scrimmage. It was a risky decision under the old rules because any contact with the opposing team during the leap was grounds for a penalty. Now, any sort of leap won't be tolerated.

Another big change will be felt in every game across the league. Replay reviews will be no longer conducted in the trademark booth. Instead, referees will watch from a handheld tablet and work in accordance with officials based in the league office in New York. The New York-based officials will have the final say.

Here's the full list of rules and bylaw changes adopted at Tuesday's meetings.

2a. By Philadelphia; Prohibits the "leaper" block attempt on field goal and extra point plays. (Final language will be available on NFLCommunications.com)

  1. By Competition Committee; Makes permanent the rule that disqualifies a player who is penalized twice in one game for certain types of unsportsmanlike conduct fouls.
  1. By Competition Committee; Changes the spot of the next snap after a touchback resulting from a free kick to the 25-yard line for one year only.
  1. By Competition Committee; Gives a receiver running a pass route defenseless player protection.
  1. By Competition Committee; Makes crackback blocks prohibited by a backfield player who is in motion, even if he is not more than two yards outside the tackle when the ball is snapped.
  1. By Competition Committee; Replaces the sideline replay monitor with a hand-held device and authorizes designated members of the Officiating department to make the final decision on replay reviews.
  1. By Competition Committee; Makes it Unsportsmanlike Conduct to commit multiple fouls during the same down designed to manipulate the game clock.
  1. By Competition Committee; Makes actions to conserve time illegal after the two-minute warning of either half.

Additionally, below are the three bylaw changes and the one approved Resolution Proposal:

Approved 2017 Bylaw Proposals

  1. By Competition Committee; Liberalizes rules for timing, testing, and administering physical examinations to draft-eligible players at a club's facility for one year only.
  1. By Competition Committee; Changes the procedures for returning a player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness to the Active List to be similar to those for returning a player that was Designated for Return.
  1. By Competition Committee; The League office will transmit a Personnel Notice to clubs on Sundays during training camp and preseason.

Approved 2017 Resolution Proposal

G-4. By Competition Committee: Permits a contract or non-contract non-football employee to interview with and be hired by another club during the playing season, provided the employer club has consented.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

