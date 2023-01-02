NFL announces kickoff time for Browns-Steelers in Week 18

The Browns’ final game of the season will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from Acrisure Stadium

Jan 02, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The NFL announced Monday that the Browns will kick off their final game of the season against the Steelers next Sunday at 1 p.m. from Acrisure Stadium.

Prior to Monday, kickoff dates and times for all Week 18 games were still to be determined by the league as playoff scenarios for the last week of the regular season came together following results from Week 17.

The Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention since Week 16, but they'll have the chance to spoil the Steelers' playoff chances if they defeat them in Week 18. A win would give the Browns their first series sweep against the Steelers for the first time since 1988, and the game will also decide who finishes third in the AFC North.

The opportunity to knock out the Steelers is one the Browns aren't taking lightly after their 24-10 win Sunday over the Commanders.

"We'd love to do that," defensive end Myles Garrett said after the game when asked about spoiling the Steelers' playoff hopes. "We consider them our rivals. And divisionally, if we can't make it, we're definitely going to make sure those guys can't. We're going to do everything in our power. Much respect to them for being in this position. But we live for times like this."

Photos: Week 17 - Browns at Commanders Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Commanders in Week 17

Advertising