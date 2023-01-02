NFL announces kickoff time for Browns-Steelers in Week 18

The NFL announced Monday that the Browns will kick off their final game of the season against the Steelers next Sunday at 1 p.m. from Acrisure Stadium.

Prior to Monday, kickoff dates and times for all Week 18 games were still to be determined by the league as playoff scenarios for the last week of the regular season came together following results from Week 17.

The Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention since Week 16, but they'll have the chance to spoil the Steelers' playoff chances if they defeat them in Week 18. A win would give the Browns their first series sweep against the Steelers for the first time since 1988, and the game will also decide who finishes third in the AFC North.

The opportunity to knock out the Steelers is one the Browns aren't taking lightly after their 24-10 win Sunday over the Commanders.