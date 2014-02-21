NFL's top media analysts join Cleveland Browns Daily

Peter King: "All I know is that I am not a big watcher of college football at all, but I did watch every snap of the Texas A&M versus Alabama game last year, and here is a guy that made (Alabama coach) Nick Saban and his coaching staff work all of the offseason to figure out how to stop Johnny Manziel. For people to say, 'Oh, he is five-foot-10 and a quarter and that is bothersome,' I think that is silly. I think the whole question with Jonny Manziel is if he going to be a guy you can trust off the field. He is a party guy. I have heard from a lot of different people that this guy loves football and I hope he does, but I think that the off-the-field character will be the bigger question, not his size. All I know is that guys in the NFL have kind of dropped their prejudice against shorter quarterbacks, and I think it is because in the last four years (New Orleans Saints quarterback) Drew Brees and Russell Wilson have won Super Bowls. …I think Jimmy Haslam felt he wanted the guy running his football operations to be a guy that is well respected. I just think that at the end of the day, he did not trust Joe Banner and transferring that to the general manger that Joe Banner hired (Michael Lombardi). When I first heard this story that those guys got fired, I was shocked and I had no idea that it might happen and what I immediately thought was that it was a total zoo. I think Haslam's view of this was very simple – he no longer trusted those guys to run his football operations. We will see if it is right or not, but I now give credit to Jimmy Haslam for making that decision than allowing the Browns to run a circus in the future."