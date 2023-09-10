Nick Chubb leads the Browns out of the tunnel with Jim Brown flag

Browns honor Jim Brown in season opener against the Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Sep 10, 2023 at 02:05 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Nick Chubb flag

The Cleveland Browns honored Hall of Famer Jim Brown in their season opener against the Bengals on Sunday.

As the Browns prepared to run out of the tunnel and take the field, RB Nick Chubb stood at the front of the team, holding a No. 32 Jim Brown flag.

The gates then opened, and Chubb ran out carrying the flag, igniting cheers and applause from the fans in Cleveland Browns Stadium. Chubb ran the length of the field carrying the flag and handed the flag to Jim Brown's son, Aris, who was in the Dawg Pound. Aris then waved the flag around.

