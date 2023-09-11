Nick Chubb nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for Week 1

Browns RB Nick Chubb secured a FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week nomination for Week 1 of the regular season.

He rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per carry against the Bengals in the season opener at Cleveland Browns Stadium. His success in the run game aided in a 24-3 Browns' victory over Cincinnati and earned Chubb the nomination for the first time this season. He was also a finalist for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year award for the 2022 season.

Chubb joins 49ers Christian McCaffrey and Chargers Austin Ekeler as Week 1 nominees for the award.

Football fans can vote here for the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week every week. These awards are given to quarterbacks and running backs who deliver exceptional performances for their teams through the air and on the ground. The voting is open for games that were played from Thursday to Sunday.