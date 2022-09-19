Nick Chubb up for Ground Player of the Week for second consecutive week

Chubb’s three-touchdown performance was the second of his career

Sep 19, 2022 at 11:20 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Nick Chubb is a candidate to win the league's award for the best rushing performance for the second consecutive week.

With 17 carries for 87 yards and three touchdowns against the Jets, Chubb is once again a nominee for the Ground Player of the Week. The three-touchdown performance was second of his career and first since Week 4 of 2019, and he also surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards. He's 79 rushing yards away from passing legendary Browns RB Kevin Mack for fifth in franchise history.

Chubb currently sits second on the league's rushing leaderboard with 228 yards through two games. He's eight yards behind New York's Saquon Barkley.

Chubb is up against Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Green Bay's Aaron Jones on the ballot. Fans can cast their picks here.

Throughout the 2022 season, FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund will donate $2,000 in the name of each FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week to HBCUs across the United States. Over the course of the season, HBCUs will receive more than $100,000 in grants to support needs-based scholarships through the 2023-2024 school year.

