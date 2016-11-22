Northeast Ohio high school football teams look to advance to state finals

With the season coming to a close, the Cleveland Browns would like to recognize the teams represented in the Browns High School Game of the Week, presented by PNC Bank and in association with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine as well as all teams in Northeast Ohio! This week marks week 14 of the season and the State Semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association 2016 Football Playoffs. This year, Northeast Ohio will be represented in the 2016 State Semifinals by 7 schools in 6 divisions who will play for a spot in the State Championships. The teams include Cleveland's St. Ignatius Wildcats, Massillon's Perry Panthers, Hudson Explorers, Akron's Archbishop Hoban Knights, Perry Pirates, Canton Central Catholic Crusaders and the Cuyahoga Heights Redskins. The Final Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week will feature the matchup between Milan Edision and Canton Central Catholic on Saturday, November 26th. We invite you to show your support towards the teams that represent our area.

Division I

Who: 4 Cleveland St. Ignatius (12-1) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (13-0)

When: Friday, November 25th at 7:30pm

Where: Mansfield Arlin Stadium

Division II

Who: 1 Massillon Perry (11-2) vs. 4 Hudson (11-2)

When: Friday, November 25th at 7:30pm

Where: Uniontown Lake Alumni Field

Division III

Who: 1 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (13-0) vs. 2 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1)

When: Saturday, November 26th at 7:00pm

Where: Mansfield Arlin Stadium

Division IV

Who: 2 Steubenville (12-1) vs. 1 Perry (13-0)

When: Friday, November 25th at 7:30pm

Where: Youngstown Boardman New Spartan Stadium

Division V

Who: 3 Milan Edison (12-1) vs. 3 Canton Central Catholic (9-3)

When: Saturday, November 26th at 7:00pm

Where: Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

Division VI

Who: 1 Cuyahoga Heights (13-0) vs. 5 Newark Catholic (9-4)

When: Friday, November 25th at 7:30pm

Where: Orrville Red Rider Stadium

Through the High School Game of the of Week program, the Browns were able to recognize 10 Northeast Ohio schools and their football programs for their on-field success in the regular season. The Rocky River Pirates, Medina Battling Bees, Perry Pirates, Westlake Demons, Brecksville-Broadview Heights Bees, Lorain Titans, Bay Rockets, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin Lions, Cuyahoga Heights Redskins and Barberton Magics all won while being covered in the High School Game of the Week and have been recognized throughout the season at various home Cleveland Browns games. On December 11th, the winning coaches will be invited to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals to be recognized for their successful seasons. During this time we will also announce our Cleveland Browns Coach of the Year Award to the coach who has had the most impact this season.