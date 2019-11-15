Official statements from Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Myles Garrett

Nov 15, 2019 at 01:24 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
111519_statements

Statement from Dee and Jimmy Haslam on Myles Garrett:

"We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game. There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions."

Statement from DE Myles Garrett

"Last night, I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: T Jack Conklin out 'multiple weeks' with elbow injury

Blake Hance will take over on the right side of the line while Conklin recovers
news

Browns D not interested in positives from a loss, focused on being even better to deliver wins

Despite holding the Steelers to 15 points, the Browns defense didn't find many positives in Week 8
news

Snap Counts: Blake Hance the next man up again for Browns O-line

Cleveland lost Jack Conklin to a dislocated elbow in the 2nd quarter of Sunday's loss
news

Browns offense endures 'frustrating day,' owns up to errors

Despite having almost all of its offensive starters suited up, the Browns struggled to find points against their AFC North opponent
Advertising