News

OL Cameron Erving sustains MCL injury in season finale

Jan 03, 2017 at 02:03 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/043015-gribble-headshot.jpg
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Browns offensive lineman Cameron Erving suffered an MCL injury in Sunday's season finale but won't require surgery at this point.

Erving, a second-year player out of Florida State, was injured in the second half of Pittsburgh's 27-24 overtime victory. He was in the midst of his first career start at right tackle, the fourth spot along the offensive line at which he's registered a start since the Browns selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft.

Erving was primarily used at center this season. He played left tackle and center for the Seminoles.

"It felt really good playing tackle again. Just being able to move out, get some reps there and see how it felt. I think I did pretty well," Erving said. "I gave up one play but it's one of those things where I got out too fast, tried to throttle and (Bud Dupree) got around the edge. He's a good player and those things are going to happen sometimes. As a whole, I think this offensive line and offensive unit went out and performed and executed the offense pretty well."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising