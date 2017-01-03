OL Cameron Erving sustains MCL injury in season finale

Erving, a second-year player out of Florida State, was injured in the second half of Pittsburgh's 27-24 overtime victory. He was in the midst of his first career start at right tackle, the fourth spot along the offensive line at which he's registered a start since the Browns selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft.

"It felt really good playing tackle again. Just being able to move out, get some reps there and see how it felt. I think I did pretty well," Erving said. "I gave up one play but it's one of those things where I got out too fast, tried to throttle and (Bud Dupree) got around the edge. He's a good player and those things are going to happen sometimes. As a whole, I think this offensive line and offensive unit went out and performed and executed the offense pretty well."