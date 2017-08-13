News

On-field Observations: Browns 'get better' from demanding practice

Aug 13, 2017 at 11:25 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The siren was back.

The signal for full-contact, tackle-to-the-ground periods had gone quiet in Berea since the early days of training camp, but it returned in a big way Sunday as the Browns rebounded from a frustrating Saturday session with one of their most physically demanding practices thus far.

"Just getting our team better," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "Whatever it takes to get our football team better. I think we need to compete. We have some things we have to keep cleaning up and get better at."

The live-tackling periods were highlighted by big plays on both sides of the ball.

Corey Coleman continued an impressive set of practices with two touchdown catches. The first came on an out-route pass from Brock Osweiler, as Coleman hauled it in, broke a tackle and sprinted toward the end zone for a 70-yard score. Later, Coleman veered toward the corner of the end zone and held onto a pass from Cody Kessler.

"He is getting better," Jackson said. "I mean again, that is why we do this, so our players can continue to get better. As a football team, individually and collectively, we have to reach – and that is my challenge with our staff to our players. Our players have a lot in them, we just have to get it out of them, all of them. They all have to take the next jump. That is what training camp is for."

Trey Caldwell, the former fifth-round pick, made up for a pass interference call on a previous play by nabbing a deflected Kessler pass out of the air for an interception. Undrafted rookie Channing Stribling ended a period with an interception of DeShone Kizer.

Isaiah Crowell had the biggest play out of the backfield on what was another productive day for Cleveland's running game when he burst through the middle and zigged his way into the end zone for one of his longest touchdown runs of camp.

"It's better, I think because we have better players on our roster that are playing inside," Jackson said of the running game. "JC (Tretter), (Joel) Bitonio being back, although he wasn't out there today, Kevin Zeitler. Those guys are three real good pieces for our football team. Shon Coleman is coming on. Cam (Erving) is coming on. I mean, I think we have some guys that are coming on."

-- Jackson said he would continue to punish players at practice for "concentration penalties" in the wake of the team being flagged 12 times in the preseason opener.

A handful of players could be seen Sunday running laps around the practice field after committing penalties. Jackson said up-downs were an alternative option.

"Choose your poison," Jackson said. "We just can't do it. We are not going to hurt our football team that way with penalties and things that I know will get us beat. We are going to continue to work through that. The players, I think they all agree. They get it. Just the concentration penalties, we are not going to stand for."

-- With safety Ibraheim Campbell still out from a concussion, Justin Currie continued to fill his role with the first-team defense. Currie, an undrafted rookie out of Western Michigan, missed all of 2015 with a fractured ankle and spent the final four weeks of 2016 on the Browns' practice squad.

"He can cover," Jackson said. "He is tough and knows how to play around the ball. He covers tight ends pretty well. We feel good about what he brings to the table. He has gotten better. We are going to give guys an opportunity to see where they fit and see if they can help our team."

-- Rookie DL Caleb Brantley returned to practice in full capacity Sunday. The sixth-round selection had been sidelined for more than a week with a broken finger.

-- The Browns hosted 11 alumni as special guests at practice. Former Browns LB Dick Ambrose (1975-83), RB Jamie Caleb (1960, 1965), K/P Don Cockroft (1968-80), OL Doug Dieken (1971-84), DL Bob Golic (1982-88), DB Judson Flint (1980-82), QB David Mays (1976-77), RB Cleo Miller (1975-82), RB Greg Pruitt (1973-83), LB Frank Stams (1992-95) and OL Larry Williams (1986-88) were in attendance.

