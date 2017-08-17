News

On-field Observations: First bad weather of camp chases Browns on final day

Aug 17, 2017 at 11:41 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/043015-gribble-headshot.jpg
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns conducted 16 practices in mostly pristine, temperate conditions throughout their three weeks of training camp.

On the 17th and final day, it rained and stormed, sending the Browns indoors for the final couple of periods to put an official close to 2017 training camp.

"I wanted to stay, but when those sirens go off and they say lightning the players know they go (inside)," Jackson said. "I try to get them to stay, but they look at me like, 'Coach, we are not staying out here.' That was the end of training camp for our guys."

Because of the aforementioned good weather, the Browns practiced in front of thousands of their diehard fans on a daily basis, including five of the last six. A new camp setup brought the fans closer to the action and provided a more game-like feel for those who attended with free tickets.

"They brought the juice every day," Jackson said. "We really appreciate them coming and being out here. Our organization did a great job. The experience and the environment that was created for our fans was outstanding. The stands out there, I am sure our fans appreciated it. It was good. We will miss them and we look forward to having them out here next year."

The Browns wore shells after donning full pads in three of the past four practices. Sunday's and Monday's sessions, in particular, were as physical as any the Browns have had since Jackson was named coach last year. Friday will serve as the team's first off day in a week.

"The team is really competitive on both sides of the ball," Jackson said. "It is a group that will get after you. We are physically better than where we were a year ago. We are more mentally tougher. We are stronger."

-- The Browns engaged in some of their final preparations for Monday's game against the Giants with quarterback Brock Osweiler handling the first-team offense and DeShone Kizer working with the twos.

The quarterback competition remains ongoing, a question, as Jackson described it, the Browns have to answer before the start of the season. And in this particular case, Jackson would like to have his rotation ironed out by the time Cleveland takes the field next Saturday against the Buccaneers.

Jackson stressed Kizer, who is certainly in the mix to start, "has to keep growing" and laid out the risks that come with rushing a young quarterback into such an important role.

"If the guy is not ready, I think it is hard to put a young man out there because of so many different reasons," Jackson said. "This is the National Football League. It is the best of the best. These quarterbacks only have so many hits in their bodies. If you put those guys out there and they start getting sacked and hit early in the year and are not sure how to do things correctly, then I don't think that helps them. I would never do that to a quarterback. I wouldn't do that to any player on our football team. You have to make sure a guy is ready and can handle the pressure of playing at that level."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising