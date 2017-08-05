On-field Observations: Jamie Collins takes it to the house

A few hours before the start of Saturday's simulated game, Jamie Collins Sr. spoke about how he needed to get his hands on the ball more.

With a few minutes left in the practice, Collins did just that and delivered the ultimately payoff with a pick-six.

Collins baited Cody Kessler into throwing his way, corralled the pass and sprinted about 80 yards or so for the touchdown. Only Myles Garrett was able to keep stride with him as rookie QB DeShone Kizer jokingly ran from the sidelines to try to slow down the Pro Bowl linebacker.

"I still don't like turnovers, but we got a chance to score," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "That is going the other way. That is a huge swing. We have to protect the ball, obviously, down there, but it is a heck of a play by Jamie. Jamie is a good football player. He is smart, he is heady. I like to see our defense doing good things, but I want to make sure our quarterback is not tipping their hand that way, so keep growing from that one as well."

-- Jordan Leslie took a hard hit Saturday and is being evaluated for a concussion, Jackson said.

Leslie, who is in his first year out of BYU, was coming off a strong performance in the Orange and Brown Scrimmage that drew praise from his quarterback, Brock Osweiler.

"Jordan's a playmaker," Osweiler said, "and it's not just tonight."

-- The Browns offense was much more productive Saturday, as the offense crossed the goal line on multiple occasions. Rookie DeShone Kizer connected with Jordan Payton on a long touchdown pass and Brandon Wilds had a touchdown run.

"We are on the field to score points," Jackson said. "Last night wasn't fun that way, but I wasn't making it about that. There was nothing that I was trying to see. I was really trying to sit back and evaluate it all until I saw a couple of things I didn't like, and then I thought I had to jump in the fray there a little bit. That is kind of who we are. We are going to make some plays that way.

"As I said before, we are going to run the football. When we throw it, we have to make some plays. I saw some receivers step up and make some plays. The quarterbacks made some throws, and that is what you look for."