On-field Observations: Penalty prevention emphasized in big way at Browns camp

It became clear in a hurry Saturday how disappointed coach Hue Jackson and Co. were about the team's 12 penalties in its preseason opener.

After rookie DL Myles Garrett jumped offsides during an 11-on-11 drill, Jackson yanked him from the field. Near the end of practice, veteran offensive Joel Bitonio was flagged for a false start. Jackson sent him off to run a lap.

"We can't do that. We can't hurt our team," Jackson said after Saturday's practice. "It is something we talked about as a staff and as a football team, and we are going to do that better."

The penalties were on the top of Jackson's mind after Thursday's game, as he referenced them in his opening statement directly after praising the time for its fight in the 20-14 comeback victory over the Saints. They were "too many for my liking," he said, and the team would work through them at its upcoming stretch of six practices in as many days.

There were no free passes Saturday.

"These are the things that stop you from winning," Jackson said. "The penalties and those type of things don't help you win games. It stops drives, and obviously, we had to deal with a lot of that."

-- Jackson said the Browns were back in "training camp mode" Saturday when it pertained to the team's ongoing quarterback competition. Brock Osweiler continued to work with the first-team offense with Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan falling behind him.

"That game is over with and back to training camp mode," Jackson said. "We are practicing – practicing. It is too early to name a quarterback. We will see how that goes."

-- Jackson wasn't thrilled with the interceptions thrown by the quarterbacks at Saturday's practice, as defensive backs Derrick Kindred, J.D. Harmon and Darius Hillary each came away with one during team drills.