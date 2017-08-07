News

On-field Observations: Preparations for Saints kick into gear as Osweiler leads 1st team

Aug 07, 2017 at 12:45 PM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Day 11 of training camp was all about the quarterbacks.

After announcing Brock Osweiler as the Browns' starting quarterback for their preseason opener against New Orleans on Thursday, all eyes were on the veteran signal-caller and his younger counterparts Monday.

"Brock knows how to play. He is very conscientious, works extremely hard," coach Hue Jackson said after practice.

"I think he has gained a lot of respect in the locker room because of the way he prepares. He did a good job today and obviously it was his first opportunity with those guys, so we just need to keep fine-tuning some things."

This session marked the first of two practices Cleveland will hold before hosting the Saints.

Here are some other observations:

— The Browns hope Jabrill Peppers will contribute in multiple roles this fall. On Monday, he worked with the second-team defense at free safety after having lined up at strong since coming to Cleveland. Jackson cautioned folks not to read too much into it. "You have seen all of the different packages that we play in on defense," he said. "We move that free safety and strong safety. They are kind of interchangeable. I wouldn't even read into that at all." Peppers, the 25th overall NFL Draft pick, played safety, linebacker, returner and some running back at Michigan.

— Tight end Randall Telfer took reps with the first-team offense. Jackson outlined that decision, saying the former USC standout can play a role in the run game. "Randall is a blocker. Randall can get after you that way," he said. "But again, as you guys know, we play in a lot of different packages, a lot of different personnel. I haven't decided what the first play is going to be so it could be a whole bunch of tight ends out there on the first play. So we will see how that all unfolds."

— Shon Coleman took first-team reps at right tackle as he competes with Cameron Erving. The second-year offensive lineman and 2016 third-round pick has been working mostly with the first group since camp opened two weeks ago. — After leaving Saturday's practice with an apparent injury, wide receiver Jordan Leslie was back out on the practice field. Leslie, who was on the Browns' practice squad last season, had a productive showing at Friday's Orange & Brown Scrimmage. ​

