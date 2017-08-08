News

On-field Observations: Ricardo Louis lays out for highlight catch

Aug 08, 2017 at 12:53 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Ricardo Louis used every last ounce of athleticism he has Tuesday to make one of the best plays of training camp.

The second-year wide receiver raced past a defensive back and kicked it into another gear to catch up to a Brock Osweiler deep ball. As the ball plummeted from the sky, Louis made a full-extension dive to catch it as he crashed toward the ground.

The packed bleachers at the Browns' Berea facility delivered its loudest cheer of the day for the highlight-reel catch.

"He is making plays," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "Ball was in the air, and he has to go dominate the ball. He made some plays today."

Louis, who caught 18 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown as a rookie last season, was on the receiving end of another tough catch for a red zone touchdown later in the practice. He drew praise earlier in the day from his receivers coach, senior offensive assistant Al Saunders.

"Ricardo Louis is just a different guy," Saunders said. "He is playing with speed. His routes are better. His technique is better."

-- Corey Coleman's steady recovery from injuries he sustained during the offseason workout program has left Jackson encouraged.

Coleman made a number of catches in Tuesday's practice, the second day in a row he served as a primary target for quarterback Brock Osweiler.

"He is starting to show up," Jackson said. "He kind of started off slow. We eased him back into it to make sure that we could get him through a lot of these practices. I think we are starting to see him get in better shape, play more and make more plays. Hopefully, Thursday night he will go out and play football."

-- Tight end Randall Telfer, regaled for his blocking and listed first on Cleveland's unofficial depth chart, made one of the best catches of the day when he caught a dart from Osweiler over the shoulders for a 25-yard touchdown.

Earlier in the day, Telfer, who caught just two passes last season, said he was working to become a more complete player.

"I'm continuing to hone in on my skills in blocking and hone in on my skills in pass catching," Telfer said. "That is really my main focus. Anything I can do to be a better Brown."

