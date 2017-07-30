News

On-Field Observations: Rookie RB Matthew Dayes flashes talent on Day 4

Jul 30, 2017 at 12:47 PM
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

The sirens were blaring as the Browns tackled each other Sunday afternoon, but coach Hue Jackson made it clear the overall health of the team remains among his biggest objectives.

"My goal today was really take care of them," Jackson said following Day 4 of training camp.

To do so, the Browns went through another session of installations, this time focusing on the two-minute drill and scoring zone. They also brought out a dozen or so cold tubs for the players to use post-practice.

"Hopefully that will help with recovery better," Jackson said, "so that we can miss some of the soft tissue issues."

Here's some other takeaways from Sunday.

— The Browns defense got after their quarterbacks in a big way, pressuring Cody Kessler, Brock Osweiler, DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan into errant throws. Jackson said he saw some of that coming as both units install certain packages. "I anticipate a little bit of that," Jackson said, "so we will have a good discussion tonight and get those things ironed out."

— With veteran and 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas on a scheduled rest day, Shon Coleman and Cameron Erving saw action at the two starting tackle spots. "Those guys have done a really good job and we have to find out if one of those guys can play left tackle for the future, too," Jackson said. "I think they both have demonstrated that they can do it and right now I feel good about them both."

— Rookie running back and seventh-round pick Matthew Dayes, who put together a couple of nice runs, has caught Jackson's attention. Jackson said Dayes — the second-to-last pick in the draft — has motivated the former N.C. State standout. "I think he's disappointed in that way that he didn't get picked earlier," he said, "but he is demonstrating out here on the field the talent that he has. He has had a great camp so far."

— Thomas, Kenny Britt, Corey Coleman, Joe Haden, Joel Bitonio, John Greco and Isaiah Crowell did not suit up Sunday as part of the Browns' system of managing practice time for certain players. On injuries: Ed Reynolds II (knee) did not practice and could miss "significant time" with a knee injury, Jackson said, and offensive lineman Gabe Ikard (concussion) did not practice.

