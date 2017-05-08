One significant stat for each member of Browns' 2017 draft class

On a sunny Monday in Berea, we're breaking down the numbers with the 10 new faces added to the Browns roster over a busy draft weekend.
We're pulling out an impressive stat for each one of them.
3.5 x 2: Twice during his three years at Texas A&M, Browns first-round pick Myles Garrett posted 3.5 sacks in a single game. It was good for the Texas A&M record.
60: First-round safety Jabrill Peppers was a full-time defensive player for the Wolverines but also got involved in the other two phases of the game. He had 60 non-defensive touches (punt return, kick return, rush attempt, reception) during the 2016 season.
11.2: Per Rotoworld Senior Editor Evan Silva, first-round tight end David Njoku averaged 11.2 yards after catch during the 2016 season. He finished with 43 receptions, 698 yards and eight touchdowns.
5 x 2: Twice during his two seasons as Notre Dame's starter, second-round QB DeShone Kizer threw five touchdowns in a single game. What's most remarkable about those games was the number of completions he had in each one. In the first game, Kizer had just 19 completions, averaging a touchdown pass for every four-plus passes he completed. Against Texas in the 2016 season opener, Kizer had 15 completions, averaging a touchdown for every three.
7: Third-round defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi picked up football at an older than usual age. He's logged seven career football seasons since beginning his career as a high school sophomore.
15: Fourth-round cornerback Howard Wilson averaged one interception per 15 targets, according to NFL.com. He finished his Houston career with nine picks.
31: After taking over the position midway through his freshman season, fifth-round offensive lineman Rod Johnson never gave up his spot at left tackle at Florida State. He finished his career with 31 straight starts.
23: According to Pro Football Focus, sixth-round DL Caleb Brantley had at least 23 pressures and 23 run stops in each of his last two seasons at Florida.
7: Seventh-round kicker Zane Gonzalez connected on seven field goals from more than 50 yards during his senior season at Arizona State. His longest was from a whopping 59. The Browns have made seven 50 field goals since 2014.
98: Seventh-round RB Matthew Dayes made an impact as both a runner and receiver during his four years at North Carolina State. On top of his 550 carries, Dayes caught 98 passes, including 32 this past season. He had five touchdown receptions as a sophomore.