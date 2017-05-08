One significant stat for each member of Browns' 2017 draft class

On a sunny Monday in Berea, we're breaking down the numbers with the 10 new faces added to the Browns roster over a busy draft weekend.

We're pulling out an impressive stat for each one of them.

3.5 x 2: Twice during his three years at Texas A&M, Browns first-round pick Myles Garrett posted 3.5 sacks in a single game. It was good for the Texas A&M record.

60: First-round safety Jabrill Peppers was a full-time defensive player for the Wolverines but also got involved in the other two phases of the game. He had 60 non-defensive touches (punt return, kick return, rush attempt, reception) during the 2016 season.

11.2: Per Rotoworld Senior Editor Evan Silva, first-round tight end David Njoku averaged 11.2 yards after catch during the 2016 season. He finished with 43 receptions, 698 yards and eight touchdowns.

5 x 2: Twice during his two seasons as Notre Dame's starter, second-round QB DeShone Kizer threw five touchdowns in a single game. What's most remarkable about those games was the number of completions he had in each one. In the first game, Kizer had just 19 completions, averaging a touchdown pass for every four-plus passes he completed. Against Texas in the 2016 season opener, Kizer had 15 completions, averaging a touchdown for every three.

7: Third-round defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi picked up football at an older than usual age. He's logged seven career football seasons since beginning his career as a high school sophomore.

15: Fourth-round cornerback Howard Wilson averaged one interception per 15 targets, according to NFL.com. He finished his Houston career with nine picks.

31: After taking over the position midway through his freshman season, fifth-round offensive lineman Rod Johnson never gave up his spot at left tackle at Florida State. He finished his career with 31 straight starts.

23: According to Pro Football Focus, sixth-round DL Caleb Brantley had at least 23 pressures and 23 run stops in each of his last two seasons at Florida.

7: Seventh-round kicker Zane Gonzalez connected on seven field goals from more than 50 yards during his senior season at Arizona State. His longest was from a whopping 59. The Browns have made seven 50 field goals since 2014.