Parma Hosts Holy Name for the Final Week of Regular Season Play





Holy Name @ Parma

Records: Parma 4-5; Holy Name 5-5

What: Conference Game

Date of Game: Friday, Oct. 27

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Byers Field, 7600 Day Drive, Parma, OH 44129

Pregame Notes:

The Parma Redmen will take on the Holy Name Green Waves this Friday for the final game of regular season play.

Parma, led by Head Coach Bruce Saban, is coming off a tough loss to Rocky River. The Redmen lost 44-6 on the road last week due to seven turnovers. A failed snap on a punt, two interceptions, and three fumbles led the Pirates to their near blowout victory.

Holy Name, led by Head Coach Dan Wondolowski, defeated Valley Forge on the road last week. Quarterback Joe Carter threw for over 240 yards while Evan Nick rushed for 177. Andreus Harhalos had two interceptions and one touchdown.

Parma High School will be recognizing their seniors at Friday night's game starting at 6:30 p.m.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.