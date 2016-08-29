Patrick Murray wins kicker competition, calls it 'an honor' to represent Browns

The moment he was released from Tampa Bay, Patrick Murray set his eyes on Cleveland.

A few months later, he stands alone as the team's only kicker after a month-long competition with incumbent Travis Coons.

Coons' release Monday, part of a slew of roster moves to get the roster down to 75 by Tuesday's deadline, served as an end to the battle and a beginning to the second chapter of Murray's NFL kicking career.

"It's an honor to represent this organization and this city. It's an honor to play for the Cleveland Browns and I'm just looking forward to representing them as an organization as well," Murray said. "I really wanted to play for this organization. I love the way this organization represents itself, I love what they stand for, I love what these fans stand for and I'm just so fortunate to be able to play for them."

Murray showed he still had what it takes to play in the NFL after a three-day tryout with the Browns in June. The former Tampa Bay kicker missed all of 2015 with a torn ACL and was out of a job shortly after the Buccaneers selected Florida State's Roberto Aguayo with a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Fully recovered from the injury, Murray handled the challenge with unwavering confidence.