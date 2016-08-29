News

Patrick Murray wins kicker competition, calls it 'an honor' to represent Browns

Aug 29, 2016 at 08:43 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/043015-gribble-headshot.jpg
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The moment he was released from Tampa Bay, Patrick Murray set his eyes on Cleveland.

A few months later, he stands alone as the team's only kicker after a month-long competition with incumbent Travis Coons.

Coons' release Monday, part of a slew of roster moves to get the roster down to 75 by Tuesday's deadline, served as an end to the battle and a beginning to the second chapter of Murray's NFL kicking career.

"It's an honor to represent this organization and this city. It's an honor to play for the Cleveland Browns and I'm just looking forward to representing them as an organization as well," Murray said. "I really wanted to play for this organization. I love the way this organization represents itself, I love what they stand for, I love what these fans stand for and I'm just so fortunate to be able to play for them."

Murray showed he still had what it takes to play in the NFL after a three-day tryout with the Browns in June. The former Tampa Bay kicker missed all of 2015 with a torn ACL and was out of a job shortly after the Buccaneers selected Florida State's Roberto Aguayo with a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Fully recovered from the injury, Murray handled the challenge with unwavering confidence.

"There was never a doubt in my mind that I could continue to play at this level," said Murray, who was 20-of-24 on field goals as a rookie in 2014. "I was very fortunate to have an amazing support system around me helping me through that process. I guess it makes it that much sweeter to come back."

Photos: Browns Roster

Take a look at the Cleveland Browns roster as of September 1, 2017.

QB Kevin Hogan
1 / 65
QB Cody Kessler
2 / 65
QB DeShone Kizer
3 / 65
QB Brock Osweiler
4 / 65
RB Isaiah Crowell
5 / 65
RB Matthew Dayes
6 / 65
RB Duke Johnson Jr.
7 / 65
RB Terrence Magee
8 / 65
WR Kenny Britt
9 / 65
WR Corey Coleman
10 / 65
WR Rannell Hall
11 / 65
WR Rashard Higgins
12 / 65
WR Jordan Leslie
13 / 65
WR Ricardo Louis
14 / 65
WR Jordan Payton
15 / 65
TE Seth DeValve
16 / 65
TE JP Holtz
17 / 65
TE David Njoku
18 / 65
TE Randall Telfer
19 / 65
OL Joel Bitonio
20 / 65
OL Shon Coleman
21 / 65
OL Spencer Drango
22 / 65
OL Anthony Fabiano
23 / 65
OL John Greco
24 / 65
OL Rod Johnson
25 / 65
OL Marcus Martin
26 / 65
OL Austin Reiter
27 / 65
OL Zach Sterup
28 / 65
OL Joe Thomas
29 / 65
OL JC Tretter
30 / 65
OL Kevin Zeitler
31 / 65
FB Dan Vitale
32 / 65
DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
33 / 65
DB Marcus Burley
34 / 65
DB Ibraheim Campbell
35 / 65
DB Darius Hillary
36 / 65
DB Derrick Kindred
37 / 65
DB Jason McCourty
38 / 65
DB Najee Murray
39 / 65
DB Kai Nacua
40 / 65
DB Jabrill Peppers
41 / 65
DB Calvin Pryor
42 / 65
DB Jamar Taylor
43 / 65
DL Caleb Brantley
44 / 65
DL Trevon Coley
45 / 65
DL Xavier Cooper
46 / 65
DL Myles Garrett
47 / 65
DL Tyrone Holmes
48 / 65
DL Jamie Meder
49 / 65
DL Carl Nassib
50 / 65
DL Larry Ogunjobi
51 / 65
DL Danny Shelton
52 / 65
LB Dominique Alexander
53 / 65
LB James Burgess
54 / 65
LB Jamie Collins Sr.
55 / 65
LB Deon King
56 / 65
LB Christian Kirksey
57 / 65
LB Emmanuel Ogbah
58 / 65
LB Kenneth Olugbode
59 / 65
LB Nate Orchard
60 / 65
LB Joe Schobert
61 / 65
K Zane Gonzalez
62 / 65
K Cody Parkey
63 / 65
LS Charley Hughlett
64 / 65
P Britton Colquitt
65 / 65
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Opportunities to impress during the three preseason games were scarce, but Murray made the most of them. He was 2-of-2 on extra points and 2-of-2 on field goals, making one from 46 yards at Green Bay and a 35-yarder Friday at Tampa Bay.

The competition, though, was an everyday event, as Coons and Murray would go back and forth on field goal attempts and kickoffs during periods of practice that were rarely seen by fans and media.

"The opportunities I was given, I made the most of them," Murray said. "I don't make the decisions. I just go out there and try to put my best foot forward and that's what I think I did."

When he stepped to the podium after Monday's walkthrough, Murray received a "congratulations" from a media member. He smiled and offered appreciation for it but stressed "it's only the beginning."

Murray's seasoned enough to know the competition never stops, even when you're all by yourself on the roster.

"Getting an opportunity to play in the NFL, there's a sense of satisfaction of reaching your dream, coming back from an injury, having another opportunity to play the game you love and getting to share that with my family," Murray said. "There's nothing better than that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising