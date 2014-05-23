Patrick Peterson turns tables, Ryan Mallett staying put, one Chris welcomes another

Patrick Peterson, Bill Belichick, Chris Ivory

The tables have been turned on Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman. Never shy to offer a strong public opinion – or two – about an opposing player (remember, Michael Crabtree?), Sherman was on the receiving end of some fairly blunt public words from another NFL cornerback, Arizona's Patrick Peterson.

Peterson told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM that, based on the Seahawks' style of defense, Sherman does not qualify as a "shutdown corner." Peterson also said that Sherman doesn't face the same level of challenge that Peterson does in the Cardinals' scheme.

"You put (Sherman) in our system, I don't believe he would last," Peterson said. "Obviously, his job is much easier than mine. If you look at their scheme and you look at our scheme, he's a Cover-3 corner, period. A lot of guys say he's a shutdown corner, but if you look at film and guys who understand the game, go back and look at film and see how his defense is.

"I believe if you put him in our system, I don't think he'd be able to last, honestly, because I'm asked to do much more than he is."

BILL BELICHICK SQUASHES SPECULATION OF RYAN MALLETT TRADE

Long before the NFL Draft earlier this month, there was speculation that the New England Patriots were interested in trading backup quarterback Ryan Mallett, who is entering the final year of a contract he received as a third-round choice in 2011.

That buzz only intensified after the Pats drafted another quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, on the second round this year.

But during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Patriots coach Bill Belichick seemed to suggest that Mallett was staying put.

"Well, (trading Mallett is) not really something that we're that interested in," Belichick said. "Ryan's done a good job for us. Fortunately for our team, maybe unfortunately for Ryan, he hasn't really had any playing time in the last three years. But he's improved tremendously as a quarterback and as a football player and we have a lot of confidence in him.

"But at the same time he's in the last year of a contract and Jimmy was a player that we had a high grade on and at that position I just don't think you can afford to pass up a player that you think has that kind of value."

The Pats, of course, would have plenty of reason to like what they have at quarterback if Tom Brady were the only one on their roster.

As far as Belichick is concerned, Mallett and Garoppolo provide even greater cause to be pleased.

"We feel like we have a good quarterback situation," Belichick said. "I think there's a lot of teams in the league that maybe don't feel good about that position and that's not a good position to not feel good about. We feel very good about the players that we have at that spot.

"I don't think that's a position that you can ever have too much depth at. Certainly too much is a lot better than not enough. So, again, we'll put those players out there, let them compete and see how it goes. But I think all three of them are quality players at that position. We'll see how it all plays out."

NFL PLAYER FINES DOWN FOR RULES VIOLATIONS

Are NFL players doing a better job of playing by the rules on the field?

It appears so.

Averages for player fines per team dropped $35,000, from $95,000 to $60,000, from 2012 to 2013. In addition, the number of teams fined for repeat offenses fell from nine in '12 to four last season, according to Alex Marvez of Fox Sports.

The league assembled the annual figures after appeals for all cases from 2013 were heard.

CHRIS IVORY CALLS JETS' ADDITION OF CHRIS JOHNSON A 'GOOD MOVE'

Although it is expected to cost him some carries, New York Jets running back Chris Ivory said he is good with the offseason addition of Chris Johnson to the team's backfield.

"I thought it was a good move," Ivory told reporters covering the Jets. "Anybody that can come in and help us I think is good for the team. He's fast, has great speed (and) great hands. We all bring something different, so as far as complements, it just depends on the team and the scheme that they have for the guys. I've seen him play. He can do it all. He speaks for himself."

Any concerns about losing touches to a new teammate who "can do it all?"

"No, no concerns about touches, just trying to win," Ivory said. "It's not my team. I'm just on the team. I'm working. However it turns up, I'm happy with whatever."