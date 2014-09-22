Pettine: Browns' emotions after tough loss to Baltimore tell him something special is brewing

But as soon as the Browns needed a first-down to bury the Ravens, Hoyer and the offense stalled and couldn't keep the chains moving. In four fourth quarter possessions, the Browns totaled 16 plays for 65 yards, two punts and two missed field goals – and that lone big chunk of positive yards came on the 70-yard deep bomb to Taylor Gabriel.

When the game was on the line Sunday, the Browns' offense beat themselves. Recognizing that fact is why the team took the loss so hard. Hoyer has taken charge on the field and off of it, creating an open and honest atmosphere in how the team needs to improve.

"There were times when we have a chance to put it away and we didn't do it yesterday," said Hoyer on Monday at his locker. "Really, we're hurting ourselves. When it comes down to it, if we eliminate the self-inflicted wounds we win those games. That's what it comes down to."

The same could be said defensively. Besides rookie running back Lorenzo Taliaferro, the Ravens big-namers weren't much of a threat for most of the day. Torrey Smith was blanketed, Dennis Pitta fell to an unfortunate non-contact hip injury in the second quarter and Jacoby Jones had a key drop on a long pass from quarterback Joe Flacco.

But like a sleeping pit bull dog, the Ravens awoke and bit when it counted. Steve Smith's 32-yard reception on Joe Haden effectively ended the game. After 58 minutes of holding the veteran receiver in check, one slight miscue sent the Browns into the bye week with a loss that in all likelihood, should've been a win.

"When you play a game against a good team like Baltimore, if you make the wrong moves, especially at the end of the game, you are going to have a hard time winning," said linebacker Paul Kruger.

Added Pettine: "This is a bottom line business. You've got to win games. Especially when you put yourself in a position through a good part of the game to win it. We just didn't take advantage of opportunities we had to put the game away."

The positive about the Browns' losses is that they've both been by last second field goals. Against Pittsburgh, Cleveland battled back from a 24-point deficit and nearly pulled off one of the most miraculous comeback's in franchise history. The script was flipped against Baltimore. The Browns let a veteran team hang around for too long.

Had the Browns gotten drummed by the Steelers and Ravens, the mood would be more somber, and the expectations for a legitimate playoff push might've been sapped. That goal is not only still on the table, it's something Cleveland might feel more strongly about now, than they did heading into the season.