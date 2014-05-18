Pierre Desir's path to the NFL unlike any before him

Ready for anything that would pay, a temp agency called Labor Ready found Desir quite the array of gigs. Torrential rains had caused flooding in some parts of Missouri, meaning the football player currently stuck in purgatory was tasked for a big workload. Desir had to clean out several water damaged apartment complexes. The ground level apartments were littered human feces, sewage and hot garbage all the way up to Desir's knees. The odor alone was stronger and more potent than smelling salts. All that, just for $40 a day.

"We had to pick up all that…stuff," Desir said, laughing with a horrified look on his face. "Then we let the water drain out of the building. It was a nightmare."

But the football part of Desir's would pick back up again. Nearby Lindenwood University had accepted the hometown kid with freakishly good secondary skills onto their football team. Moments before his first game back on the field, Desir was so fired up he accidentally head-butted a teammate in midair.

"It had been so long since I played football," Desir said. "I was so overwhelmed with emotion."

As his new teammate Joe Haden would say, Desir balled out at Lindenwood. Junior year he picked off nine passes and senior year he won the prestigious Cliff Harris award, honoring the top defensive player from small colleges. More than 5,000 players were nominated. Breakout performances at the East-West Shrine game and Senior Bowl glued Desir's name to all 32 teams' draft boards.

The unconventional yet extraordinary journey continues in Cleveland for Desir. Making the NFL is different than almost everyone his age, because success in the league isn't just for himself, but for Morgan and Keeli and Kamryn.

"I'm playing for their future," said Desir of the rewards being a professional athlete. "It's added pressure. That's just something you deal with being a parent. I embrace it."

In addition to his family, being an inspiration to smaller school college players will help drive Desir's career.

"I didn't have the typical road to get to the NFL, but it can be done," Desir said. "Challenges can be overcome. It doesn't matter where you come from."

Along his path, most mocked Desir for thinking he could play in the NFL. There will be even more doubters on the list when they hear his new goals – dozens of career interceptions, the Pro Bowl and even the Hall of Fame.