Aug 31, 2017 at 05:30 AM
The Browns Play 60 Fall Challenge is returning for schools to get involved! School has kicked off and now is the time to get YOUR students and teachers involved to make your school and community a healthy and better place! The Browns Play 60 Challenge brings a fun way to get your students active while also having the opportunity to win EXCLUSIVE Browns prizes!

What is the Play 60 Challenge? The Play 60 Challenge program is designed to educate and motivate students grades 2nd – 8th to be active before, during and after school for at least 60 minutes a day. Whether that's walking the dog or playing sports after school, the Play 60 program wants to get you up and moving! In partnership with the American Heart Association, the goal of the program is to allow schools, the administation, teachers and students within each, to create an environment that is conducive for physical activity and to provide a way for everyone to make themselves better!

Sign up your school TODAY and learn more by contacting Lisa Wheeler-Cooper from the American Heart Association at Lisa.Wheeler-Cooper@heart.org or 216-619-5160

CHECK OUT THESE AWESOME PRIZES THAT SCHOOLS, STUDENTS AND TEACHERS CAN WIN!

Grand Prize (awarded to (1) One Overall Top Classroom participating based on average of minutes logged)

  • Behind the Scenes at Cleveland Browns Training Facility
  • Students attending visit with top class will receive Play 60 shirt, Drawstring Bag and Browns water bottle Top Overall School (awarded to the overall Top School (1) based on average minutes of students)
  • Palos Funds - $500 (Additionally - Top 3 Runner Up Schools to receive $250 each in Palos funds)
  • Top School to receive visit from Browns Mascot, Chomps
  • Browns Raffle Package to raffle off for all participating students and teachers at the end of challenge – includes tickets to Browns vs. Ravens game on December 17th, an autographed football plus more! Top Teachers (3 Teachers will be awarded and the overall Top Teacher also part of Top Class receiving grand prize to Browns Training Facility visit)
  • Two (2) tickets to Browns vs. Ravens game on December 17th, 2017
  • Browns Clipboard, Lanyard and Pen
  • Browns Knit Hat
  • Browns Certificate of Recognition for Play 60 Accomplishments as Top Teacher Top Overall Students (awarded to overall Top Students (1 per school) based on average minutes logged)
  • Autographed Coach Hue Jackson Photo
  • Browns Hat
  • Browns Drawstring Bag, Folder and Pencil
  • Browns Shoelaces
  • OVERALL TOP 5 STUDENTS (FROM DIFFERENT SCHOOLS) will also receive two (2) tickets to the Browns vs. Ravens game on December 17th! Top Class from Each School (awarded to each Top Class at any school that completes the challenge)
  • Cleveland Browns Pencils and Rulers for Class
  • Browns Flag to hang in classroom
  • Browns Certificate of Recognition for Play 60 Accomplishments to hang in classroom! Completing Schools (awarded to each school who completes challenge)
  • Commemorative Browns Play 60 Football to display at school
  • Each school to be featured on special Play 60 edition of the Browns First and Ten Highlights
