News

Play Like A Brown Characteristic Series: Relentless

Jul 16, 2014 at 10:20 AM
play-like-a-brown_576.jpg

Every player on the Cleveland Browns walks past a sign each day right outside the cafeteria. It's a landmark in the facility you can't miss.  

In big, bold letter, it reads: Play Like A Brown.

We've covered Play Like A Brown in two other articles – how it was conceived by general manager Ray Farmer and coach Mike Pettine, and also what it truly means.

As we gear up for training camp and the start of the season, the focus now shifts to the words underneath that Play Like A Brown sign: accountable, relentless, productive, passionate, tough and competitive.

These words will shape the franchise for years to come.

Part I: Accountable

Part II: Passionate

Relentless

Definition: oppressively constant; incessant.

Out of all the words on this list, relentless has been put to use the most so far from the new regime.

Ask any veteran player about the team's offseason conditioning program, and he'll tell you it's one of the toughest he has ever been a part of in the NFL.

Not only was the workout load increased, so was the commitment to it. The Browns' attendance during voluntary workouts was close to perfection. Often, there are offseasons where players go through the motions, and show up because they think they should. In Berea, in 2014, that mantra couldn't be further from the truth.

"There's a sense of urgency, I think," said quarterback Brian Hoyer. "Anyone who saw us practice during the spring, you could tell that the tempo was a lot higher. That's something that's going to help us take that next step. It's not so much the talent, or the scheme; it's the mentality to go out there and always be attacking."

"To me, we need to maintain being relentless," said Mike Pettine. "I think that's what's important. That has to be an everyday thing. Anyone can talk about [being relentless]. It means nothing if we don't follow through on it. Follow through on it as coaches, follow through on it as players. Those words are hollow. We are going to attack everything that we do."

The goal, obviously, is to imitate this relentless killer instinct on Sunday's. As noted in our 10 burning questions before training camp, the Browns led or were tied at halftime 10 different times in 2013. Blame the second half collapses on coaches or players. Or blame it on a lack of relentless preparation in the 2013 offseason that led to the Browns' demise.

The gas pedal is to the floor. As Hoyer stated, the feeling of urgency has already set the tone in Cleveland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising