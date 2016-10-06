Play the BMW Ultimate Prediction Challenge

As the official luxury vehicle of the Cleveland Browns, BMW is giving fans the ultimate contest for 2016.

It's called the BMW Ultimate Prediction Challenge, and the parameters are simple. Each week, we will ask five questions on the Cleveland Browns Mobile App related to the Browns' upcoming game. Participants who go five for five will not only be entered for a weekly prize, but also have their name put in the running for the grand prize at the end of the season.

This week's prize is an autographed Browns miniature helmet. Here are the questions that participants will find on the Cleveland Browns Mobile App.

Week 5 Browns vs. Patriots questions:

How many points will the Browns score?

0-10

11-19

20-29

30

Which team will have more first downs?

New England

Cleveland

Will the Browns have a 100-yard rusher?

Yes

No

Will the Browns defense register an interception?

Yes

No

Will the Browns defense register a sack in the #NEvsCLE game?

Yes

No

To enter you must download the Cleveland Browns Mobile App. Click FAN ZONE --> CONTESTS.