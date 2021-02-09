Players, coaches recall Marty Schottenheimer's passion throughout prominent coaching legacy

"Those first couple years he rode me — I'm not going to say real hard — but he let me know when he thought I could do better."

Schottenheimer, whose large glasses gave him an unforgettable look that paired well with an 80s-style ball cap and heavy coat in cold weather, was never afraid to show his emotions when he coached.

He has always been remembered for giving fiery pregame pep-talks, many of which included a few tears streaming down his cheek. Schottenheimer loved his teams just as much as he loved his own family. Of all the attributes that made him shine to his players, his heart was perhaps the biggest.

"He loved to cry," former Browns receiver Reggie Langhorne said. "A head coach crying just makes you love him even more."

Schottenheimer's coaching philosophies and careful methods of supporting his players rubbed off on several prominent assistants who worked alongside him before their careers ascended. Bill Cowher, Tony Dungy and Herm Edwards, among many others, top the list of those under Schottenheimer's coaching tree.

"You're going to be physical, you're going to have a good defense, you're going to run the ball, you're not going to beat yourself with penalties," said Edwards, a defensive backs coach under Schottenheimer, in a 2006 Topeka Capital-Journal article. "All he did was win games and put people in the stands where they used to be empty, and kept going to the playoffs. He's a heck of a coach. I learned a lot from Marty Schottenheimer. I was fortunate to have been around him. I'm lucky he hired me."

Schottenheimer's influence on football — and overall impact to the lives of countless people he coached — will never be forgotten. His legacy has always been cherished within the Browns organization and across all of football for decades, and as people reflect on the impact he made on their lives, there's always one common theme: respect.