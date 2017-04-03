Profiling the Prospects: Florida CB Teez Tabor out to prove he's better than his 40 time

*
Over the next month, ClevelandBrowns.com will break down some of the best players in this year's NFL Draft class and what they could bring to Cleveland's youth-laden roster.*
Name:CB Teez Tabor, Florida
Measurables: 6-foot, 199 pounds
What makes him a first-round pick?
Tabor is a big, quick and productive cornerback who helped anchor Florida's secondary for the better part of three seasons. The All-American amassed 104 tackles, 8 interceptions (including three touchdown returns) and 28 pass breakups over that span before declaring for the draft this past winter.
Lately, though, Tabor has seen his draft stock fall in recent weeks after an unexpectedly average time in the 40-yard dash. He clocked a 4.62 at the Combine last month and, at his Pro Day last week, ran a 4.75. There are also some off-field concerns; Tabor was suspended last season for a fight with a teammate and in 2015 for skipping a drug test.
Tabor took ownership of those things at the Combine, saying he's grown up since those mistakes. "Having my face in the media and my name in the paper," he said. "You know, it's embarrassing."
On the field, Tabor "shines when the ball is in the air," writes NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, who added the Washington D.C. native has "pro-ready closing burst, excellent hand-eye coordination" and "hands and timing help turn opportunities into interceptions … Willing to unload into receiver's ribs in order to jar a ball free."
Biggest college moment?
Tabor was key in helping Florida knock off SEC rival LSU this past season. While he wasn't incredibly productive (six tackles, one pass breakup), he helped limit Tigers leading receiver Malachi Dupre to two catches for 39 yards and no touchdowns.
**
Florida CB Teez Tabor had eight interceptions and 28 pass breakups over three seasons.
How did he do at the combine?**
The Combine, as previously mentioned, did not do Tabor any favors. He clocked a head-scratching 40 and posted near bottom-of-the-barrel marks on the bench press (9 reps), and vertical jump (31 inches).
Quote to know
"I already did everything I could do. Just press play, you know what I mean? That's what I do. I'm pretty sure I've got more picks than a lot of the top guys. I'm pretty sure I've got more touchdowns, probably more touchdowns than they got picks. I don't get it. They say I'm slow, but I'm not getting beat that way and I'm beating people back this way."
Why he would make sense for the Browns?
Tabor has prototypical size, instincts and the college production to compete for a role on Cleveland's secondary. And in the case he falls to the second round — something draft analysts have predicted — he could be a steal at No. 33 for a Browns team that's poised to load up on young talent this spring.
Reasons why he won't be available at No. 12?
In a deep cornerbacks class and all signs pointing toward Tabor falling, at the very least, out of the top 15, he'll almost surely be on the board when the Browns pick at 12. That said, Cleveland returns veterans in Joe Haden and recently-extended Jamar Taylor. The Browns have so many other options with what to do here.