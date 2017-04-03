Profiling the Prospects: Florida CB Teez Tabor out to prove he's better than his 40 time

How did he do at the combine?**

The Combine, as previously mentioned, did not do Tabor any favors. He clocked a head-scratching 40 and posted near bottom-of-the-barrel marks on the bench press (9 reps), and vertical jump (31 inches).

Quote to know

"I already did everything I could do. Just press play, you know what I mean? That's what I do. I'm pretty sure I've got more picks than a lot of the top guys. I'm pretty sure I've got more touchdowns, probably more touchdowns than they got picks. I don't get it. They say I'm slow, but I'm not getting beat that way and I'm beating people back this way."

Why he would make sense for the Browns?

Tabor has prototypical size, instincts and the college production to compete for a role on Cleveland's secondary. And in the case he falls to the second round — something draft analysts have predicted — he could be a steal at No. 33 for a Browns team that's poised to load up on young talent this spring.

Reasons why he won't be available at No. 12?