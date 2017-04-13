Profiling the Prospects: Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes more than big numbers

Over the next month, ClevelandBrowns.com will break down some of the best players in this year's NFL Draft class and what they could bring to Cleveland's youth-laden roster.*

Name:QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 225 pounds

What makes him a first-round pick?

For starters, Mahomes might be one of the most intriguing/polarizing players in the draft. There's little doubt the former pitcher and son of a Major Leaguer has the size, arm talent and athleticism of a first-round prospect. Adding to that dynamic is how he completed 66 percent of his passes last season for a whopping 5,052 yards, 41 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions.

But the two-year starter is widely viewed as a raw prospect — one who will have to master a more complicated offense compared to Texas Tech's spread attack — in need of refinement. Because of that, there's mixed opinions when it comes to where Mahomes might hear his name called later this month.

To be sure, Mahomes is a "big, confident quarterback who brings a variety of physical tools to the party," writes NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, "but he's developed some bad habits and doesn't have a very repeatable process as a passer."

"Mahomes' ability to improvise and extend plays can lead to big plays for his offense, but he will have to prove he can operate with better anticipation and be willing to take what the defense gives him in order to win from the pocket," Zierlein continued. "Mahomes will be a work in progress, but he's a high ceiling, low floor prospect."