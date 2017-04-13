Profiling the Prospects: Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes more than big numbers

*
Over the next month, ClevelandBrowns.com will break down some of the best players in this year's NFL Draft class and what they could bring to Cleveland's youth-laden roster.
Name:QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 225 pounds
What makes him a first-round pick?
For starters, Mahomes might be one of the most intriguing/polarizing players in the draft. There's little doubt the former pitcher and son of a Major Leaguer has the size, arm talent and athleticism of a first-round prospect. Adding to that dynamic is how he completed 66 percent of his passes last season for a whopping 5,052 yards, 41 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions.
But the two-year starter is widely viewed as a raw prospect — one who will have to master a more complicated offense compared to Texas Tech's spread attack — in need of refinement. Because of that, there's mixed opinions when it comes to where Mahomes might hear his name called later this month.
To be sure, Mahomes is a "big, confident quarterback who brings a variety of physical tools to the party," writes NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, "but he's developed some bad habits and doesn't have a very repeatable process as a passer."
"Mahomes' ability to improvise and extend plays can lead to big plays for his offense, but he will have to prove he can operate with better anticipation and be willing to take what the defense gives him in order to win from the pocket," Zierlein continued. "Mahomes will be a work in progress, but he's a high ceiling, low floor prospect."
Biggest college moment?**
Mahomes completed 52 of 88 passes for 734 yards (yes, you read that right), five touchdowns and one interception in a loss to Oklahoma last season. Mahomes, who ran for another 85 yards and two touchdowns, set an NCAA record with 819 yards of total offense in a game and tied the record for passing yards
How did he do at the combine?
Mahomes showed off his athleticism in Indianapolis, posting the best 20-yard shuttle time among quarterbacks and third-best three-cone drill. He also clocked a 4.8 40-yard dash
Quote to know
"That's the dream. You want to be a first-round guy. But for me it's all about going to the right team, the right organization. I just want to get coached really hard. I want to have every chance to go out there and prove my game every single day."
Why he would make sense for the Browns?**
Mahomes is raw but the physical toolbox and confidence is there. If Mahomes slips out of the first round, the Browns would be in position to take the quarterback on Day 2.
Reasons why he won't be available at No. 12?
Most draft analysts think he'll be on the board, which means Cleveland might have to decide if Mahomes is worth that kind of pick. If the Browns go in another direction, it's very possible teams with veteran, but aging, quarterbacks — i.e. the Chiefs, Cardinals or Steelers — pick him up before they get back on the clock.
