News

Profiling the Prospects: Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes more than big numbers

Apr 13, 2017 at 06:32 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

*

Over the next month, ClevelandBrowns.com will break down some of the best players in this year's NFL Draft class and what they could bring to Cleveland's youth-laden roster.*

Name:QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 225 pounds

What makes him a first-round pick?

For starters, Mahomes might be one of the most intriguing/polarizing players in the draft. There's little doubt the former pitcher and son of a Major Leaguer has the size, arm talent and athleticism of a first-round prospect. Adding to that dynamic is how he completed 66 percent of his passes last season for a whopping 5,052 yards, 41 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions.

But the two-year starter is widely viewed as a raw prospect — one who will have to master a more complicated offense compared to Texas Tech's spread attack — in need of refinement. Because of that, there's mixed opinions when it comes to where Mahomes might hear his name called later this month.

To be sure, Mahomes is a "big, confident quarterback who brings a variety of physical tools to the party," writes NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, "but he's developed some bad habits and doesn't have a very repeatable process as a passer."

"Mahomes' ability to improvise and extend plays can lead to big plays for his offense, but he will have to prove he can operate with better anticipation and be willing to take what the defense gives him in order to win from the pocket," Zierlein continued. "Mahomes will be a work in progress, but he's a high ceiling, low floor prospect."

**

Biggest college moment?**

Mahomes completed 52 of 88 passes for 734 yards (yes, you read that right), five touchdowns and one interception in a loss to Oklahoma last season.  Mahomes, who ran for another 85 yards and two touchdowns, set an NCAA record with 819 yards of total offense in a game and tied the record for passing yards

How did he do at the combine?

Mahomes showed off his athleticism in Indianapolis, posting the best 20-yard shuttle time among quarterbacks and third-best three-cone drill. He also clocked a 4.8 40-yard dash

Quote to know

"That's the dream. You want to be a first-round guy. But for me it's all about going to the right team, the right organization. I just want to get coached really hard. I want to have every chance to go out there and prove my game every single day."

**

Why he would make sense for the Browns?**

Mahomes is raw but the physical toolbox and confidence is there. If Mahomes slips out of the first round, the Browns would be in position to take the quarterback on Day 2.

Reasons why he won't be available at No. 12?

Most draft analysts think he'll be on the board, which means Cleveland might have to decide if Mahomes is worth that kind of pick. If the Browns go in another direction, it's very possible teams with veteran, but aging, quarterbacks — i.e. the Chiefs, Cardinals or Steelers — pick him up before they get back on the clock.

Photos: Draft Profile - Patrick Mahomes

Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes passed for 5,052 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2016.

No Title
1 / 10
No Title
2 / 10
No Title
3 / 10
No Title
4 / 10
No Title
5 / 10
No Title
6 / 10
No Title
7 / 10
No Title
8 / 10
No Title
9 / 10
No Title
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising