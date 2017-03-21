Profiling the Prospects: The rise of Stanford's Solomon Thomas

Over the next month, ClevelandBrowns.com will break down some of the best players in this year's NFL Draft class and what they could bring to Cleveland's youth-laden roster.*

Name:DL Solomon Thomas, Stanford

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 273 pounds

What makes him a first-round pick?

At the NFL's annual scouting combine earlier this month, Solomon Thomas said it was his intention to "strike the fear of god" into opposing offensive linemen.

And the Stanford standout can walk the talk.

Thomas, a two year-starter and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, finished a breakout 2016 season with 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. That production, plus an unusual blend of size and athleticism, has helped him rocket up mock draft boards.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote the following about Thomas: