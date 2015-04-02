Putting to rest 5 historic myths about the Browns' uniforms

3. Paul Brown invented the facemask

Why it's false: One of the most important figures in football history invented a particular kind of facemask, but he wasn't the first to arm his players with that kind of protection. Somewhere along the way through constant retellings, Brown has been credited with providing Otto Graham with the game's first facemask after he suffered a blow to the jaw during the first half of a Nov. 15, 1953, game against the San Francisco 49ers. It's true that Graham first wore a facemask during that particular game, but photos of players in facemasks can be found all the way back to the mid-1930s. Brown, meanwhile, is credited with inventing the BT-5 facemask, which is better known as the "single-bar." The NFL banned the facemask in 2004, but former Browns punter Scott Player kept it alive all the way to 2007 because he was grandfathered in under the old rules.

4. The Browns never wore orange jerseys until their occasional appearances in the 2000s.

Why it's false: Cleveland first wore orange jerseys in 1953, donning them for a home-opening rout of the Philadelphia Eagles. (They were also worn in the preseason, then again for exhibition games in 1954 and 1955). For 49 years during the regular season, Cleveland kept it simple, rotating between variations of white and brown until the orange reappeared in 2002. The Browns beat the Texans, 34-17, that day and are 2-3 all-time in orange tops.

5. The Browns once wore a "CB" logo on their helmets