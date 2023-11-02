QB Deshaun Watson continues to practice ahead of Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals

As Watson reflected on starting the game in Week 7 against the Colts, he said that he told that the staff that he was ready. Watson played only a handful of snaps in the first quarter before he was hit and did not return for the remainder of the game.

"That was my decision, and look, I wasn't ready," Watson said. "So, I tried to jump the gun a little bit and it didn't go our way. So, at the end of the day, you got to listen to the experts and all the things that they did. It's my first time dealing with it. So, of course I know my body, so I'm keeping track of everything that I'm doing and letting them know what's going on and what's good and what's not good. So, I think we all be on the same page, and we all feel right when that time comes."

Now, after a week of rest and recovery, Watson continues to go through practice this week. Wednesday the Browns worked inside, and Watson went through drills with the quarterbacks during the open period to the media. On Thursday, he was also a participant open to the media.

Van Pelt said he felt better about Watson after seeing him in Wednesday's practice. Van Pelt said Watson was able to drive the ball downfield at practice on Wednesday. But they won't put him out on the field until he is healthy.

"I think collectively, between AB (Andrew Berry) and Kevin (Stefanski), they'll make the right decision with his input, obviously, but we'll see how this week goes," Van Pelt said. "Every day is a different day, and everything's been moving in the right direction this week."

Van Pelt said that they want Watson to be able to make the throws that a quarterback may need to over the course of a game and feel comfortable in making those throws down the field short and accurately.