Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will host the Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST.
Matchup
- The Browns lead the all-time series 33-16-3 against the Cardinals, including a 15-8-2 mark at home.
- When the Browns and Cardinals met, Cleveland lost to Arizona 37-14 on Oct. 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
- The Browns enter Week 9 with a 4-3 record after a 24-20 loss to the Seahawks in Week 8. The Cardinals are 1-7 heading into Week 9, after losing 31-24 to the Ravens.
Storylines to Watch
- QB uncertainty in Arizona — The Cardinals quarterback situation is still undecided. On Oct. 30 before the deadline, HC Jonathan Gannon told reporters that rookie QB Clayton Tune will start against the Browns if Kyler Murray is not ready to return from his torn ACL. Tune has played in one regular season game, throwing one pass for four yards in Arizona's loss to Seattle. The Cardinals then traded QB Joshua Dobbs to the Vikings.
- How the Browns run defense handles Cardinals rushing attack — The Cardinals rank fourth in rushing yards per game with 137.8, and third in the league in total rushing yards this season at 1,102. On the flip side, the Browns defense has only given up 677 rushing yards this season, which is sixth in the league. They have only given up 31 rushing first downs, which is second in the league. The Browns run defense has to focus on its technique and fundamentals to limit the Cardinals in the run game.
- Browns QB situation — The Browns continue to deal with uncertainty at quarterback as well, as starting QB Deshaun Watson works to return from a shoulder injury. The Browns rested Watson during Week 8 and started backup QB P.J. Walker. Watson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, and the Browns will monitor him throughout the week. If Watson is unable to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, HC Kevin Stefanski said that Walker would start.
Watch on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: Sunday 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkabwala (sideline reporter)
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish), Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)
Announcers: Paul Keels, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sideline reporter)
To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns app, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app.
Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always
For Android:
Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns
You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."
NFL+
