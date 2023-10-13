QB Deshaun Watson ruled out for Sunday's game against 49ers

QB P.J. Walker will start on Sunday

Oct 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Watson out Week 6

The Browns announced on Friday that QB Deshaun Watson is officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Watson did not practice outside with the team during the week leading up to Week 6 as he continued his rehab process from his shoulder injury.

Watson was hit in the red zone on a quarterback keeper in the third quarter during Week 3's game against the Titans. He also did not play in Week 4 against the Ravens.

Backup QB P.J. Walker will start against the 49ers. Earlier this week, HC Kevin Stefanski named Walker as their backup quarterback.

