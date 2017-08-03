News

Quotebook: 'I think we know that Myles is a starter on our football team'

Aug 03, 2017 at 12:09 PM
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

With Day 8 in the books, Joe Thomas outlines what makes Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett in Thursday's best soundbites.

HUE JACKSON

"I think we know that Myles is a starter on our football team, so I think that's the end of that discussion to be honest with you." — on rookie DE and No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett

"I think it flared up right at the start of practice. Those backs are kind of tricky. You start feeling good and things lock up a little bit. I don't think it is anything major. I think we will be fine. We will definitely take a good peak at it." — on TE David Njoku missing practice

"We're going to a brown team and a white team. We're going to stick them on the sideline. We're going to have a coin toss. Which one of you wants to do the coin toss? We will have a coin toss, and we will go play a game. It's going to be broken up by what I think is fair because I want them to compete." — on Friday's Orange and Brown scrimmage

OL JOE THOMAS

"Myles is very fast – that's my thought on Myles Garrett. He is doing an amazing job. I can easily see when he is out there the reasons why you make him the No. 1 pick. He has an athleticism and ability to bend and run that few players in the NFL have. The way he works at it, the way that he analyzes his game after every practice and the way he studies. It is easy to understand why he was the consensus No. 1 pick." — on Garrett

DB JAMAR TAYLOR

"I have settled in well, but I never get comfortable. I never get comfortable because that is when stuff happens that you don't want to happen so I am always working, I always have my head down. I really don't say too much, I just work my butt off and go out there and go out there and just try to do my job. It is good to be here after last year and just kind of knowing the guys. They know me, I know them and we kind of know what to expect." — on building upon breakout 2016 season

LB  TANK CARDER

"There's a lot of work that we still have to do, but I feel good. It's a different feel. I have never really been in this position, but you take it as it comes. It's great. I love it. I love the challenge. We're working hard. We have a lot of work to do." — on his first-team reps at MLB

"I love the way he coaches. He reminds me of my college coach. He is an awesome coach. He gets the best out of people. He pushes people to be great. He doesn't settle for anything less than perfection." — on Browns DC Gregg Williams

