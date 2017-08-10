Quotes to Know: Best soundbites from the Browns' win vs. Saints

QB DeShone Kizer:**

On having the choice of two plays on the fourth-and-2 game-winning TD pass to WR Jordan Payton:

"There is a run option there on fourth-and-2. We were running the ball pretty well throughout that drive. I recommended that we check out of that run play. (Head) Coach (Hue) Jackson from his film study knew they were going to come up and play (Cover) 0. He gave me another option on top of that just to make sure if they did give us an all-out pressure look that we are able to max protect it and throw the ball down the field, and that is what we were able to do."

On his two long completions:

"The Saints were straight forward with what they were going to do. They are going to play you man, they are going to blitz you and if they are going to do that you have to be able to take shots on a team like that. We dialed them up at the right time and got ourselves into some great protection, and the offensive line protected great on those two big throws. It is up to me to maybe throw a tighter spiral so that (WR Richard) Mullaney can get in the end zone, rather than coming up a half-yard short."

On the game-winning TD pass to Payton and if he felt any pressure on the final drive, specifically in his first NFL preseason game:

"It is not too much different than things that we do all the time. Basically, if they give you an all-out pressure look, here is one play. Whether it be a run inside or a max-protection pass, here is the play for an all-out blitz and here is a play for if they want to get into any sort of a zone coverage. We had a run play dialed up that we knew we were going to be able to grab at least 2 yards on so it is up to me to just make sure that I get the look, identify what the defense is and make sure that we are calling the right play out there and put the ball up in the right spot so that someone else can go up and make a play."

On if his performance tonight gives him a confidence boost:

"Yeah, this whole process, the goal is to gain confidence in everything that we are doing. There is a reason that we are still in training camp after preseason game one. It is because I am still in the developmental stage in my career. We are going to be able to go back now and watch this film and learn how to watch film in the NFL against an NFL opponent. I am really looking forward to that and to be able to step into the facility tomorrow, check it out on my own, do the things that I was able to do in college in terms of film study and then be able to step in the next day and now figure out how to up that, and watch (QB) Brock (Osweiler) and see what Brock does when he is evaluating himself and then obviously spend time with (quarterbacks coach) Coach (David) Lee and Coach Jackson so I can evaluate myself the right way."

On if his ability to throw the deep ball is what got him to the NFL:

"What got me here? Hopefully, there are a lot of other things other than the long ball that got me here, but I am pretty confident in extending the ball down the field. That was one thing that I was excited about when being drafted to the Browns is that Coach Jackson likes to push the ball vertically. If you can establish a good run game, then there is going to be some good play-action pass to throw the ball deep and that is what we were able to do today."

On if there was anything New Orleans did that surprised him in his first NFL game tonight:

"Surprised me? As a quarterback, you can never be surprised. You have to be able to prepare so that you are not. Being able to sit out the whole first half, I was able to get a good idea of what they were doing on defense. Surprised? No, but definitely the speed and their ability to disguise looks and stuff are things that is hard to mimic when you are playing against the same team over and over and over. Eventually, you can start feeling what defense that your defense that you are playing against is going to show you, and when you go out there against a new opponent, it is always going to be a little bit of an adjustment from my angle to make sure that I can see the way that they are disguising things and what defenses they are running."

On if he felt much more comfortable tonight compared to the Orange & Brown Scrimmage:

"Yeah, I definitely think I made some improvements. There are definitely still some communication things. There is one or two plays in there where I am backing out of the huddle and resaying it and I have to make sure that I am crisp. That play clock goes down fast. Whether it be the helmet malfunction or simply me not getting it in as fast as I possibly can, it doesn't allow me to step up to the line, make the right check and make sure we are in the right play. I definitely have to continue to improve on that, but yes, I can definitely say from the scrimmage to now that I am still heading in the right direction."

On if it was helpful to play with and against backups is a positive or if he wants to start the next game:

"That is something for (Head) Coach (Hue) Jackson. He understands the situation a lot better than I ever will. I know that I can trust in him to make sure that this developmental process goes in the right direction and continues to move forward the way we want it to. It is my job once again to just step up there when the reps are given to me and to maximize them to the best of my ability. Whether it be against the threes, against the ones or in a training camp practice or off of a card, it is my job to make sure I can go out there and play to the best of my ability whenever they call my name."

On if he was more comfortable than he thought he might be, particularly as he played the entire second half:

"Yes, the more you are out there the more comfortable you are going to become. There were disguises, some looks on me where there were blitzes where I knew where I was hot, and I was able to get the ball out fast. I wanted to make sure towards the end of the game that when you have to push the ball down the field. You can't be hot all the time. You have to make sure you are in the right protection. The more I was out there, I was able to feel that a little more, become a little more comfortable, communicate a little better with the offensive line to make sure we were protecting things the right way."

On why the spiral wasn't tight on the deep pass to Mullaney:

"If I knew the answer to that, hopefully, it would have been a tighter spiral (laughter). There is a lot of movement. You are trying to push the ball 60 yards down the field. With all of that force and all of the different biomechanics and throwing the football, it didn't come out the right way. It ended up being a duck."

On if he had butterflies tonight:

"Oh yeah, the excitement was there. The excitement was there. It had been a long time since I was able to compete. Not playing in a bowl game sets me back a whole month behind everyone else since the last time I was able to compete. To step out there and feel this game atmosphere and to compete against another team with my team and the camaraderie I have been able to create with my teammates in this last three months through our training camp and OTAs, to finally go out there and play against someone else was an awesome experience."

On if tonight was a glimpse of him wanting to get comfortable enough to 'let it rip':

"You see it here and there. You see it obviously with a game-winning touchdown. You see it on a big play. Early in the game, I had a couple of throws where I was very comfortable with the route that was being run and I was able to let it go, but there were also some times when I was a little indecisive. You have to make sure that I can go back and watch that film study to turn that into some of my strong points. Right now, the big thing for me is to be able to identify my weaknesses. What am I doing that I don't feel I'm doing out on the field? You can't do that until you go back and evaluate that with your coaches. Once I can identify the things I am doing wrong out there so that I can compete the passes we had or the plays where we were in the wrong spots, I have to go make those my strengths. Hopefully, that will continue to head in the direction I have been heading in and continue to get better." On his thoughts after the game-winning touchdown:

"Honestly, it reminded me a lot of the start of my college career. That was a game-winning touchdown to Will Fuller (against Virginia) down the same left side right around the same distance where you just let it go and you know you just put it in the right spot. That was a really cool experience there, but I also have had some experiences in college. For example, against Stanford, you go and make that touchdown and get all excited, but then look at the clock and think, 'Wow, there is a lot of time left.' As much as I was excited to see that guy run into the end zone, you check out the clock and have to make sure you still have your helmet strapped up and be able to go back just in case they drive the ball back down."

DL Myles Garrett:

On the Saints saying they wanted to 'christen' him in his first game:

"Actually, my dad told me (laughter). I feel like that's every team. They want to introduce the rookies, especially the guys that got drafted high, but it's just football and we need to play our game."

On if the Saints did anything unique to oppose him:

"No, a couple of double teams, but nothing out of the ordinary."

On his performance:"I played my game well. I got to where I wanted to go and played hard. I got to where I was supposed to."

On how the Browns defense played:

"We definitely could have played better. We'll go back and see which plays we could have improved upon in terms of long yardage run and pass plays but other than that we played pretty well."

QB Cody Kessler:

On scoring a TD on his first possession:

"It was good to start the preseason with a touchdown drive on your first series. Our offensive line did a great job up front. It's always good to start, get the ball on a turnover and get that momentum going."

On his performance:

"The second drive kind of stalled. The third drive was a two-minute drive and had a chance to stretch the field. It was good getting those three drives and getting your feet wet with live action."

On his growth from his first year to his second year:

"It slows down a lot. It's a lot easier once you start getting ahold of it and understanding what your coach wants. Each play allows you to play a little bit more comfortably."

On his opportunity to play with a different group of WR:

"Yes, it's a good thing. We have a lot of guys at receiver that play really well and really fast. I got the first completion to (WR) Corey (Coleman), we moved the ball around a little bit. That was something that has been reoccurring all training camp. Whoever is out there with you, you have got to make plays."

On the play of all three QBs tonight:

"Obviously, being the first preseason game, it's really nice to get out there and see some live action. When your team plays well and you get a win, it's exciting. It's preseason, but win is a win and it's something to build on moving forward."

On QB DeShone Kizer:

"He did good. It was cool to see. What they did on defense, trying to put pressure on him and him making plays, it was exciting. I told him to just let it loose, go out there and don't try to think too much. You always have to shake off those nerves a little bit in the beginning, but I thought he played really well in the second half and made some big plays."

On the excitement of the first preseason game:"It was exciting, especially when you see (WR) Jordan Payton, (WR) Rich 'Make-a-Play' Mullaney, guys that you know don't get a lot of reps but work hard every single day and bust their tail, it's exciting."

DL Nate Orchard:

On how being a LB helps translate to DE:

"All the possibilities, and that's something that can help with interior defensive linemen. You learn drops, fires on blitzes and things like that."

On being around the ball often:

"Yeah, one thing in mind was to get to the quarterback as much as possible."

On the goal line stand in the second half: