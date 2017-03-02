Quotes to know from the 2017 NFL Combine, Day 2

INDIANAPOLIS -- Chronicling the most interesting quotes of note from front office executives, coaches, national reporters and more from the 2017 NFL Combine on Thursday.

On the Most Important Things When Evaluating Quarterbacks

"Well, it's a lot of things you're looking for, but I think, most importantly, obviously guys have arm talent and can a guy process football at the rate that you need him to be able to do it. Is he a guy who can lead an organization? Because I think we all know the quarterback becomes the face of the organization, I think that's really important and a lot of pressure comes with that, so a guy's got to be able to handle that." -- Hue Jackson

"I was very fortunate in my career to spend a lot of time with Bill Walsh … to me it all starts with the fundamentals of the position. It starts with the footwork, their balance, their ball position … if you are reducing the throwing part to its simplest terms you want to see the quarterback throw the ball to the right receiver, at the right time with accuracy." -- Greg Cosell, NFL Films

On Which Quarterback Traits are the Most Important: Leadership, Arm Talent, Decision-Making/Processing Speed, Accuracy, Dual-Threat Ability?

"The dual threat ability is definitely last. You have to play to the strength of the player. I think if I had to build a perfect quarterback, first it would be accuracy. He's gotta be able to throw the ball straight, he's gotta be able to throw the ball to the person he intended to throw it to. You have to have arm talent. I think that's really important. And I don't know if you mentioned this, but this is really important to me, he has to be able to process football at a high level. I think football IQ is really important. And then I think leadership is paramount. A guy has to be able to lead and uplift a football team to get them to follow him to get them the best they can be because sometimes as the quarterback you've got to go challenge people to do a little bit more than what they're used to. And I think it's important that a guy has that trait." -- Jackson

Quarterback Combine measurements

DeShone Kizer 6042, 233, 9 7/8 inch hands

Mitch Trubisky 6021, 222, 9 ½ inch hands

DeShaun Watson 6024, 221, 9 ¾ inch hands

Patrick Mahomes 6020, 225, 9 ¼ inch hands

On Mitch Trubisky Clearing the 6'2" Threshold

"I think that's great. It's good that he's over 6-2. We all have a profile for what we like a quarterback to be and I think you kind of work through that. I like a guy that's a little taller and he is over 6-2 so that's great for him." -- Jackson

On Robert Griffin III

"Obviously Robert's on our roster right now. I think there are some things that he did well, some things he needs to continue to improve at and we're going to keep working with him until we don't." -- Jackson

On DeShone Kizer

"I heard that. 6-foot-4, 233 pounds. That's a big guy." -- Jackson

"(Regarding his 2016 win-loss record) We'll definitely dig into that and understand why but I try not to, again, I try to look at the player and what he's able to do and where he is. Those things are also things you gotta know and understand about the player because he's very talented and we want to know why that happened. But we'll cross all the T's and dot all the I's to know everything about the player." -- Jackson

"This whole thing is not just about an interview, but if you were grading him on that alone, he blew the doors off. He's an impressive young man, his film's very impressive." John Lynch, GM of the San Francisco 49ers

"Kizer is a really good thrower of the football, he is a big kid. He has the size you want in the quarterback position, so the talent in terms of throwing the ball is there. I think the concerns you would have with Kizer - he is a beat late with a lot of throws, he has what Bill Polian has often called slow eyes. You have to really study that hard and understand why that's the case … but when you just look at the physical talent and the size, he is what you want in a quarterback." -- Cosell

"I think Kizer, to me, the slow eyes are a concern, but the traits are there (to be the best quarterback in this class) … my sense with Hue, is that at his core, Hue would ideally like the Carson Palmer (type of quarterback) … he understands the need to have his quarterback be efficient from the pocket … and have the arm to make the big-time NFL throws." -- Cosell

On Mitch Trubisky

"(On only 13 starts) Well it is a small sample size, but at the same time, he still played. He shows — I don't think that's what's important — but if a guy demonstrates the characteristics that you're looking for then it's important to keep digging and find out more. But I don't get concerned about that part of it as long as a guy can do what we need him to do." -- Jackson

"Somewhat polished as a pocket player, but does leave the pocket too early, which as a one-year starter does not surprise me. I think that's something you have to decide how you feel about that because you don't want to disrupt the timing of your own offense. You can't build an offense around unstructured plays." -- Cosell

"Now there is one thing that bothers me a little about Trubisky, normally guys can't correct this, he's what we call a locked front leg thrower and when you lock your front leg, it limits your ability to drive the ball with velocity and at times it negatively impacts your accuracy. I'm always leery of guys who when they throw lock their front leg." -- Cosell