Quotes to know from the 2017 NFL Combine, Day 3

INDIANAPOLIS -- Chronicling the most interesting quotes of note from front office executives, coaches, national reporters and more from the 2017 NFL Combine on Friday.

From Clemson QB Deshaun Watson

"I'm going to prepare myself for every moment, so if I have to play early, or right away, then I'm going to be prepared for that moment and come in and produce and help a team out to win."

From North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky

"I'm going to be excited wherever I go. I have a lot of pride of where I'm from that being my hometown, but no matter what team selects me I'm going to be super excited. I'm going to work as hard possible wherever I go. It's been a dream come true. It's been a dream of mine to play in the NFL since I was a little kid, so whoever picks me, it's going to be a dream come true."

On Trubisky

"Mitch if U Ever want to do the Board X's & O's PLUS Watch Film ! Reach out to Me if U Want !!" former Browns QB Bernie Kosar on Twitter

From Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes

"Definitely there are a lot of guys who are really good in this class. I'm going to compete hard. I definitely think I could be (the best QB). I have the talent to be. So it's going to be all on who works the hardest off the field from the film work, the in your practice, exactly how you want it. That will determine who is the best guy."

On Mahomes

"Asked a (Director of Pro Personnel) the best interview they've had so far, 'Mahomes, I love that kid.'" Matt Miller, NFL Draft Expert for Bleacher Report

From Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer

"I'm pretty comfortable with who I am as a guy and how I plan on going about this process. They have a lot of questions about last season and how a guy who has this size, the arm strength goes and becomes 4-8. I responded in the way I thought was the honest truth and from what I understand, they're pretty impressed."

From Cal QB Davis Webb

"I've been 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, and can throw the ball better than anybody. So I've always believed in myself and I'll continue to do that."

On the QBs

"The more you study the QB's in this Draft, 2 things are clear: Mitch Trubisky is the best QB & Patriots' Garoppolo is better." -- Charley Casserly, NFL Network Analyst, former NFL GM

On the RBs

"Surveyed 18 teams. Fournette - 11, Cook - 7 for best back." -- Casserly

"Leonard Fournette officially ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds, the fastest time by a RB weighing 240 lbs since 2006." -- ESPN Stats and Info

"Fournette's 40 when applied to a speed score = 116.1. 100 is an average density to speed ratio. 116 is an excellent number." -- Kyle Crabbs, Director of NDT Scouting

"Leonard Fournette has caught the ball very well in drills, something you don't see enough on tape." -- Casserly

"The thing about Leonard Fournette's vertical is I don't need him to dunk a basketball." -- Scout to NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright

"Fournette just made this draft a lot more interesting. More teams will want to make move into top 5." -- NFL Exec to Bleacher Report national reporter Mike Freeman

"One scout compared him (Fournette) to Herschel Walker." -- Freeman

"In the RB drills section of the combine workout, Christian McCaffrey was the best in my opinion." -- Casserly