Quotes to Know: The most important soundbites after Browns loss to Steelers

Many words were said at the podium and inside the Browns locker room after Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Steelers.

These were the most important.

"The players here at the Cleveland Browns are trying. They are busting their tails. I don't think anybody can question that, but at the same time, we are just not playing as good enough or it is not happening for us right now to where we get a chance. Even when you feel like we are about to go back and grab momentum and things are going to start going, something [happens], whether it is a turnover, a sack or something pops up and then all of the sudden we go right back where we were so we just have to work through these things and keep pushing." -- Browns coach Hue Jackson

"You want to kill this freaking hump. My goodness, you are sitting there now [winless] and it is hard not to because you feel like maybe the next play is going to make a difference. That is what we have to be careful. There is a fine line and tuning what you are doing and trying to get a different result, but at the same time, trusting your process. You have to be careful as players not to go overboard. That is where we are right now and we just keep fighting." -- QB Josh McCown

"They did a great job of holding onto the ball and controlling it. On offense, we have to do a better job on first and second down so we don't get stuck with third-and-long situations." -- TE Gary Barnidge

"Whenever you have an offense that's trying to score on you like that, we've got to look ourselves in the mirror and see what we're doing wrong." -- LB Christian Kirksey

"It's always a concerted effort (to protect the quarterback). It's the line getting against the guys that we want to be on. It's the running backs knowing who they are blocking. It's the quarterbacks understanding who we are blocking and readjusting the protection. We haven't been on the same page enough." -- OL Joe Thomas

"If we want to win, we have to help our defense and score more points. Our defense played great. They kept them out of the end zone for a while, but we have to apply pressure and score points. That is how you win in this league, and that is how you beat the Steelers. We didn't do that today, and that is on us." -- WR Terrelle Pryor Sr.

"Once you're healthy and you're cleared, then you have to go back at it. It's unfortunate for something like that to happen this early, but I have no doubt with Cody's resolve and that he'll follow the protocol, he'll trust the steps and follow the doctors and he'll be ready to go whenever it's time when they tell him he's good, but you never want to see that for any young guy." -- McCown, on Kessler overcoming another concussion