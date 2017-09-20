Randall Telfer and Browns TEs pass out backpacks at Brook Park Recreation Center

"I want to use my platform and my status with the Browns to affect change in the community," Telfer said.

Each backpack goes toward ensuring the students have necessary resources to be successful inside and outside of the classroom.

"We came here last year with (former Browns tight end) Gary Barnidge and the rest of the tight ends and we gave away backpacks similar to this and we just wanted to keep it going," Telfer said. "I know it's really important for the kids in the community to have everything they need to succeed in school.