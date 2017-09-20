Community

Randall Telfer and Browns TEs pass out backpacks at Brook Park Recreation Center

Sep 20, 2017 at 08:40 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

CLEVELAND — Randall Telfer continues to be a positive force in the Cleveland community.

Telfer and fellow tight ends Seth DeValve, David Njoku and J.P. Holtz visited the Brook Park Recreation Center on Tuesday to distribute backpacks to more than 95 kids.

"I want to use my platform and my status with the Browns to affect change in the community," Telfer said.

Each backpack goes toward ensuring the students have necessary resources to be successful inside and outside of the classroom.

"We came here last year with (former Browns tight end) Gary Barnidge and the rest of the tight ends and we gave away backpacks similar to this and we just wanted to keep it going," Telfer said. "I know it's really important for the kids in the community to have everything they need to succeed in school.

Photos: Randall Telfer Hosts Back to School Event

Randall Telfer and the Browns TEs passed out backpacks filled with school supplies at the Brook Park Recreation Center.

No Title
1 / 25
No Title
2 / 25
No Title
3 / 25
No Title
4 / 25
No Title
5 / 25
No Title
6 / 25
No Title
7 / 25
No Title
8 / 25
No Title
9 / 25
No Title
10 / 25
No Title
11 / 25
No Title
12 / 25
No Title
13 / 25
No Title
14 / 25
No Title
15 / 25
No Title
16 / 25
No Title
17 / 25
No Title
18 / 25
No Title
19 / 25
No Title
20 / 25
No Title
21 / 25
No Title
22 / 25
No Title
23 / 25
No Title
24 / 25
No Title
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Browns are dedicated to #give10 through the team's First and Ten initiative. Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by volunteering for 10 hours each year.

Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.

Telfer last week visited the Cleveland Fire Department, delivering coffee and bagels to the men and women at the station.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Avon vs Avon Lake square off in High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW #9: Rootstown defeats Southeast (35-7) 

Rootstown was last week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Join us for American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk 

Register today and join us on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium  
news

Browns Special Olympics Play Football Clinic

WR Marquise Goodwin and K Dustin Hopkins attend the Browns Special Olympics Play Football Clinic at Lou Groza Field on Oct. 10 for a football filled afternoon 
news

Southeast vs Rootstown square off in High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW #8: Columbia defeats Clearview (20-13) 

Columbia was last week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Clearview vs Columbia square off in High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW #7: Canton McKinley defeats Uniontown Lake (29-22) 

Canton McKinley was last week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Canton McKinley vs Uniontown Lake square off in High School Game of the Week

news

Cleveland Browns host "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" game against Baltimore Ravens

Browns join NFL and American Cancer Society to promote screening and early detection for all forms of cancer
news

HSGOTW #6: Mansfield Senior defeats Lexington (37-10) 

Mansfield Senior was this week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Join us for Taste of the Browns! 

Purchase tickets today and join us on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium 
Advertising