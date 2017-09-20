Randall Telfer and Browns TEs pass out backpacks at Brook Park Recreation Center

CLEVELAND — Randall Telfer continues to be a positive force in the Cleveland community.
Telfer and fellow tight ends Seth DeValve, David Njoku and J.P. Holtz visited the Brook Park Recreation Center on Tuesday to distribute backpacks to more than 95 kids.
"I want to use my platform and my status with the Browns to affect change in the community," Telfer said.
Each backpack goes toward ensuring the students have necessary resources to be successful inside and outside of the classroom.
"We came here last year with (former Browns tight end) Gary Barnidge and the rest of the tight ends and we gave away backpacks similar to this and we just wanted to keep it going," Telfer said. "I know it's really important for the kids in the community to have everything they need to succeed in school.
Randall Telfer and the Browns TEs passed out backpacks filled with school supplies at the Brook Park Recreation Center.
The Browns are dedicated to #give10 through the team's First and Ten initiative. Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by volunteering for 10 hours each year.
Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.
Telfer last week visited the Cleveland Fire Department, delivering coffee and bagels to the men and women at the station.