Ravens-Browns preview

Three keys to victory for the Browns

1) Sack Joe Flacco

Pressuring and knocking down the Ravens quarterback won't be enough in this game. The Browns will have to wrap up the lengthy quarterback and toss him to the turf. Not only will the plays result in negative yardage, it'll get the Dawg Pound rocking FirstEnergy Stadium. Drew Brees will be the first to tell you the Cleveland crowd stalled the Saints' offense in the first half of their Week 2 loss. If the Browns sack Flacco four times, their chances of victory will dramatically increase.

2) Secondary has to show up

The Browns' front office put a premium on their secondary in the offseason. Adding Donte Whitner and Justin Gilbert told the rest of the league it'll be tough to throw on Cleveland – no matter if you are a Super Bowl winning quarterback. Outside of safety Tashaun Gipson, not one player in the unit has truly had a standout game. Against Baltimore, this must change. Look for either Joe Haden or Whitner prove why they routinely play in Pro Bowls at the end of the season.

3) Another receiver must elevate their game