Ravens lead Browns, 10-7 at halftime

The Cleveland Browns came out firing against the Baltimore Ravens, proving the passing attack under Brian Hoyer is a force to be reckoned with. Hoyer's 43-yard pass to Travis Benjamin setup a 1-yard Terrance West touchdown plunge. Cleveland's quarterback went 10-for-11 for 127 yards and a quarterback rating of 114.8. Miles Austin led the Browns in receptions with 3 for 32 yards.

On defense, the Browns' secondary is playing their best game of the season so far. They've kept Flacco out of the end zone and the Ravens have yet to complete a pass for more than 20 yards in the air. The defense is struggling stopping Baltimore's running game. Rookie Lorenzo Taliaferro has rushed for 81 yards on 11 carries, including a 31-yarder that setup a Baltimore touchdown.