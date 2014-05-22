Ray Farmer: How we built the roster

Don't think of the Farmer-Pettine relationship as a cut-and-dried partnership. It's not as if Farmer picks out the groceries and Pettine cooks the meal. Just this week, the two communicated several times a day about the rookie class. They chat about what exactly the players are learning, the amount of information they've been given and where the other assistant coaches are with the teaching process.

"To me, I was instantly comfortable with Ray," said Pettine. "I think he has that ability to make people feel that way."

"Those conversations with coach, even if they are simple and generic in the cafeteria, it definitely leads to more insight," said Farmer. "We're never done with the evaluation process of this roster."

Farmer, a scout for many years, revealed a secret of his on how he evaluates players and their competitive nature. And he gave a perfect example.

At last season's thrilling Alabama-Texas A&M game, Johnny Manziel threw for 464-yards, rushed for 98 yards and posted five touchdowns. There was a throng of other future NFL players on the field. C.J. Mosley, Jake Matthews, Mike Evans. Most football talent evaluator's eyes were glued to the field.

Not Farmer's.

With his binoculars, Farmer carefully inspected the players' interactions on the sidelines. Who is the player when he's around his teammates? What is he like after a turnover? How does he react after he makes a big play? Of course Farmer goes back and watches the film, but the game tape alone isn't the full piece to the puzzle of finding the most competitive players.

"As you watch all of those interactions, they'll paint a picture of who he really is," said Farmer.

Farmer ultimately wants the Cleveland Browns' locker room to be a place where his players aren't simply satisfied with being a player in the National Football League.

"My goal is for everybody to really take on the vision, the dedication and the purpose that the coaching staff is setting forward: Which is to win," said Farmer.