Ray Farmer promoted to GM; Joe Banner to step down

Ray Farmer has been promoted from assistant general manager to general manager of the Cleveland Browns, the team announced today.
Joe Banner will step down as the club's chief executive officer after the May NFL draft. Farmer immediately assumes oversight of all player-personnel decisions.
In addition, Michael Lombardi, who had been the Browns' GM, is departing the organization. Alec Scheiner will continue as team president.
