Ray Farmer promoted to GM; Joe Banner to step down

Joe Banner will step down as the club's chief executive officer after the May NFL draft. Farmer immediately assumes oversight of all player-personnel decisions.

In addition, Michael Lombardi, who had been the Browns' GM, is departing the organization. Alec Scheiner will continue as team president.

>>Be sure to tune in Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET, for "Cleveland Browns Daily, Driven by Liberty Ford" on ESPN 850 WKNR or catch the live stream right here on ClevelandBrowns.com. >>Have a question for "Cleveland Browns Daily, Driven by Liberty Ford"? Ask me at Twitter.com/viccarucci or by e-mail at daily@clevelandbrowns.com or by calling 855-363-2459.