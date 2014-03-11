Ray Farmer says Cleveland Browns will take 'prudent approach' to free agency

You will hear the word "overpopulate" a lot from Farmer. It is part of the Browns' mantra to improve by having players who are never comfortable with their place on the team.

The goal, whether it's adding players via free agency or the draft, is to have starters who need to fend off challenges from backups … and backups who are good enough to start.

"One of the big things that Coach (Mike) Pettine and I are definitely getting in lockstep on is the notion of creating competition at every spot and overpopulating where you can so that guys get the sense that, 'Yeah, I may be the starter today, but that guy behind me is as talented, he's chomping at the bit to play,'" Farmer said. "We want to improve our roster by getting the best players on the field."

The best aren't necessarily the most expensive, although Farmer readily acknowledges that the price for doing business in free agency is increasingly expensive.

The idea is to get players whose price tags aren't disproportionately greater than their production.

"We want the best player and value for us," Farmer said. "Everybody wants to get paid at the top of the scale. The reality is that not everybody gets that high up on the hill. So, depending upon where you can find the match for the really good player and the really good compensation is what we're kind of ultimately aiming for.

"If we move forward and we can score more points and play better defense, we'll win more games, with the opportunity to add better players. That's all we're looking for. However they come, whether they're free agents, whether they (come from) the draft, whether they're guys on the street that got cut from another team and we think can contribute to our team in a meaningful team."

