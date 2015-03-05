Reggie Langhorne honored with Dino Lucarelli Lifetime Achievement Award

The award is named in honor of Lucarelli, who served in several capacities with the Browns, including player relations, media relations and alumni relations, from 1975 to 2014. Both the Browns' media center and the Cleveland Chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America "Good Guy" award are named after him.

"There are many players in Cleveland Browns history that meant so much to me and Reggie is one of those people," Lucarelli said. "He meant a lot to me as a player and an individual. He was very instrumental in my career and helping me to meet the standards of the community, the people that were in hospitals and various institutions and Reggie was a willing volunteer in everything I tried to accomplish."

During his playing days, Langhorne was always available to mingle with the public on behalf of the organization, logged hundreds of hours of community service during his seven seasons with the Browns and was a regular visitor at Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital on his off days. On top of that, he planned and developed a group home for special needs individuals in Hampton, Virginia, helped out annually with the Veterans Administration Medical Center's National Wheelchair Games and presented scholarships to area students on behalf of Cleveland Scholarship Programs.

He hasn't slowed down since his final NFL season in 1993, as he's remained in Cleveland and remained active in the Browns' charitable endeavors. He's a regular participant in several charity golf events and has stayed involved with the Special Olympics, Boys and Girls Club, United Way and many other organizations. He helped found and currently runs the Eddie Johnson Memorial Foundation in honor of his former teammate.