Register now for the 2015 Cleveland Browns High School Showcase

Feb 10, 2015 at 01:25 AM
This March, high school football players have the opportunity to showcase their skills for local college coaches and scouts.

On Saturday, March 14, the Cleveland Browns will host their High School Showcase at the team's Training Facility in Berea, Ohio. The annual Cleveland Browns High School Showcase is designed for high school football players who hope to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level.

The event is broken down into two sessions;  the (i) morning session will feature skilled players (quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, defensive back  and linebacker), while the (ii) afternoon session will feature offensive and defensive lineman. Both sessions will undergo standard "combine" style testing (Skilled players: 40-yard dash, broad jump, vertical jump, shuttle run; Linemen: 20-yard dash, broad jump, vertical jump, shuttle run and bench press) as well as position-specific drills, including passing, route-running, lineman work, agility bags and more.

Over 50 Division II, III and NAIA colleges have been invited to attend and observe this year's showcase.

To register, click here.

*Please note that college coaches have requested transcripts/test scores from those who are participating. Those can be faxed (440-824-5757) or emailed to youthfootball@clevelandbrowns.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

